Monday, March 30, 2020
BACK AGAIN: After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Indian superhero Shaktimaan set to return on Doordarshan

The title track of the show is still sung widely by those who are fans of the show. The lyrics of the track goes, "Adbhut adamya saahas ki pari bhaasha hai, Ye mitati maanavta ki aasha hai. Ye shrishti ki shakti ka vardaan hai, Ye avtar nahi hai ye insaan hai, Shaktimaan Shaktimaan Shaktimaan."

Shaktimaan
78

Doordarshan is all set to re-telecast episodes of India’s superhero Shaktimaan in the wake of the nationwide lockdown featuring Mukesh Khanna in the lead role. The episodes will be one hour long and will be aired at 1 p.m. daily on the DD National Network from the month of April.

Earlier, episodes of the Ramayana and Mahabharata had also started airing to provide people locked up in their homes with some quality wholesome entertainment amidst the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The serials based on the great Hindu epics had enjoyed great popularity when they had been aired for the first time. The first episode of the Ramayana had crashed the Doordarshan website on its first day.

Shaktimaan enjoyed immense popularity among children. He is a superhero who gained superhuman powers through meditation and the five elemental objects of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. In everyday life, he disguises his true power under the alter ego of “Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri”, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Shaktimaan’s arch nemesis is Tamraj Kilvish, the embodiment of evil and the dark forces that operate in the world. Kilvish’s trademark line is, “Andhera Kaayam Rahe (May Darkness continue to prevail”.



