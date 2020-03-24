Covidiots: Defying lockdown orders, crowd gathers at Shaheen Bagh protest site after police clears up the roadblock

Disregarding the total lockdown orders, a crowd gathered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site after the police removed the tent and cleared up the road.

Delhi: Locals gather near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh which was cleared by police today morning, amid complete lockdown in the national capital to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lkOkcbPcIN — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Earlier today morning, the Delhi Police got bulldozers and cleared off the protest site which had been blocking the Delhi-Noida road since December last year. The anti-CAA protestors were protesting against fast-tracking Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries.

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The national capital is on a total lockdown in wake up coronavirus outbreak. Delhi Police also cleared up the Hauz Rani protest site and Jamia Millia Islamia protest site in Delhi.

Delhi: The protest site in Hauz Rani has been cleared by police, amid complete lockdown in the national capital. Prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC is in place in Delhi, in the light of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qm2tl4jwSQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Section 144 of the CrPC is in place in Delhi. Delhi Metro is also closed till 31st March as the national capital is under complete lockdown. Delhi Police has appealed to people to stay at home.