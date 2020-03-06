Friday, March 6, 2020
Tahir Hussain’s brother named in the Delhi riots, present in building where Ankit Sharma was killed, absconding: Reports

While no FIR has been filed against Alam yet, the Crime Branch wants to interrogate him about what transpired last month, however, Shah Alam is currently absconding. The police are in the process of trying to find him

OpIndia Staff
Tahir Hussain's brother accused in the Delhi riots, present in the building where Ankit Sharma was killed, now absconding: Reports
Tahir Hussain's brother, Shah Alam (courtesy - India Today)
A day after the suspended Aam Admi Part councillor was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots and the brutal torture and murder of young IB sleuth Ankit Sharma, the Delhi police is now looking for Hussain’s brother, Shah Alam, who has reportedly been named in the Chand Bagh violence during the Delhi riots.

According to an India Today report, the brother of accused Tahir Hussain, Shah Alam’s name has come up during the investigation into the Chand Bagh violence. According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shah Alam was also present in that now-infamous multi-story building that belonged to Tahir Hussain when the riots were ongoing.

It is pertinent to remember that it was in this building owned by Tahir Hussain where the young IB sleuth was brutally tortured and then murdered by an Islamist mob. Now, the witness statements recorded by the police last week have pointed to Hussain’s brother being present inside the building as well.

Read: Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

While no FIR has been filed against Alam yet, the Crime Branch wants to interrogate him about what transpired last month, however, Shah Alam is currently absconding. The police is in the process of trying to find him, reported India Today.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

Read: Police tracing Bangladeshi criminals in Ankit Sharma case, believe his murder was ‘target killing’: Report

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.

