Sunday, March 29, 2020
Midnight announcements, false promises: Watch how Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government played with lives of millions amidst coronavirus outbreak

In the video, one can hear that the person making the announcement is saying that from Anand Vihar ISBT, they will be able to get the buses to take them further to UP and Bihar. This, when most of the state governments have sealed their borders and banned commercial vehicles to ply.

Announcements were made in colonies informing migrants residing in Delhi that they will be taken to Anand Vihar bus terminal from where they could take buses to UP and Bihar (image: thefederal.com)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to stay at home, wherever they are, in a bid to contain the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government seems to have had its own plans to push the country into chaos. In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, one can see announcements being made in colonies where UP-Bihar migrants are staying in Delhi informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal.

In the video, one can hear that the person making the announcement is saying that from Anand Vihar ISBT, they will be able to get the buses to take them further to UP and Bihar. This, when most of the state governments have sealed their borders and banned commercial vehicles to ply.

Earlier it was reported that Kejriwal-government run DTC buses dropped off the UP-Bihar migrant workers at the Ghaziabad and Noida borders. Following which, lakhs of migrant workers took foot journeys to their homes as the UP state government had closed state transport buses. On humanitarian grounds, after the lakhs of migrant workers were found walking home, the UP government on 28th March announced that it will ply buses to drop off these people to their homes safely. This was done to ensure people do not have to suffer anymore than they already have to owing to the pandemic.

On 28 March, 2020 it was reported that the UP authorities had accused the Delhi authorities of disconnected the water and electrical energy connections of individuals, forcing them to leave their homes in Delhi and head back to their villages. “Throughout lockdown, individuals weren’t even supplied meals and milk in Delhi,” stated a report quoting UP govt sources.

