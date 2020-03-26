Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports WHO ‘very much’ sided with China on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump
News Reports

WHO ‘very much’ sided with China on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump

Earlier, Trump had triggered a diplomatic war with China by repeatedly referring the Novel Coronavirus as Chinese Virus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
354

Just days after the president of United States Donald Trump said that he will stop using the term ‘Chinese Virus’, he has said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) ‘very much’ sided with China in the global pandemic.

Referring growing criticism of the global health agency over its handling of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak during the initial weeks, Trump said, “I think that a lot of people feel it‘s been very unfair, it’s been very much sided with China.” The US was president was replying to a question on whether he felt that WHO showed favouritism towards China over the issue of Covid-19.

Donald Trump was responding to a question on allegations made by Republican Senator Macro Rubio that WHO showed favouritism towards China. Although he also added that the organisation has “a lot of good people, a lot of good professionals”, he added, “But the fact is that I have heard for years that that is very much biased towards China, so I don’t know.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, Trump had triggered a diplomatic war with China by repeatedly referring the Novel Coronavirus as Chinese Virus. Several leaders in the United States have been highly critical of both China and WHO of their handling of the situation, accusing them of hiding vital information and underplaying the crisis at the beginning.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that that China  has put thousands of lives at risk. He said that the Communist government in the state is still denying to give information about the pandemic that the world needs to combat it. “My concern is that this cover-up, this disinformation that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in, is still denying the world the information it needs so that we can prevent further cases or something like this from recurring again,” he said. He also accused Iran and Russia of starting a disinformation campaign by blaming US for the virus. “They’re talking about it coming from the U.S. Army and they’re saying maybe it began in Italy, all things to deflect responsibility,” Mike said.

Republican Congressman  Michael McCaul said that China’s handling of coronavirus is ‘one of the worst cover-ups in history’. He also accused US media of helping the Chinese Communist Party to spread propaganda against the United States. “They’re trying to cover up what really happened. In my opinion, this is one of the worst cover-ups in human history”, he said media on Tuesday. He also questioned the role of WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying that “that there were several red flags in his past with respect to his relationship with China.”

Read- One Belt, One Road, One Pandemic: Are China and WHO accountable for spreading the Novel coronavirus across the world?

Similarly Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, It is deeply troubling WHO  Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu is helping the Chinese Communist Party obfuscate the origins and trajectory of COVID19, at the risk of health around the globe.

WHO and its director Ghebreyesus has come under severe criticism for their comments on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, when it was already creating havoc in Wuhan in China. The organisation took long time in declaring a pandemic, leading to countries not being vigilant enough on time. In January, WHO had endorsed the conclusion  of Chinese authorities that the Novel Coronavirus does not spread from person to person, and had said that it does not recommend any specific health measures for travellers to and from Wuhan. WHO also ignored Taiwan which had informed that it has evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus. Taiwan wrote to WHO in December 31 regarding this, but WHO was denying human-to-human transmission till mid-January. It may be noted that Taiwan has been denied membership of WHO due to objections of China, which considers the island nation as its territory.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan and Tableeghi Jamaat: Breeding grounds of Wuhan Coronavirus that are jeopardizing the health of entire South Asia

OpIndia Staff -
As the world struggles, one country, that has been lax and is contributing immensely to the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus is Pakistan
Read more
Editor's picks

As the world grapples with Wuhan Coronavirus, China engages in daylight robbery, theft and increased military activity: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, the China is accusing everyone who called the virus 'Wuhan Coronavirus' or 'Chinese Virus' of being racist.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com