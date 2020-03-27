Saturday, March 28, 2020
Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to 'spread the virus' by sneezing in public, fired by the company

According to sources, Mujeeb was arrested by the City Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police from Electronic City.

Infosys employee Mujeeb advocates spreading Coronavirus, gets arrested
Screenshot of the contentious post (left) Infosys Building, (right)
A Muslim man by the name of Mujeeb Mohammed who works as a Technical Architect at IT major Infosys, has been arrested by police after he had uploaded a contentious post on social media. Subsequently, the IT major also terminated his service.

The Infosys employee had written, “Let’s join hands, go out & sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus.” Soon after Mujeeb advocated spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, the screenshots of his post went viral on social media. Netizens demanded strict action from Infosys, adding that such people are a threat to society.

Following the backlash on social media over its inaction against the employee, Infosys took to Twitter to pacify the situation. The company said, “We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social sharing.” However, after preliminary enquiry and discussion with the said employee, Infosys suggested that it could be a case of mistaken identity. Nevertheless, it assured of appropriate action based on further investigation, keeping in mind the seriousness of the issue.

According to a report by Kannada TV Channel Suvarna News, the Infosys employee who openly advocated to spread the deadly Coronavirus has now been apprehended by the police.

According to sources, Mujeeb was arrested by the City Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police from Electronic City in Bengaluru.

Soon after Mujeeb was arrested, Infosys informed that they have completed the investigation into the issue and confirmed that it was not a case of mistaken identity, and he is indeed an employee of the company. The IT company informed that they have terminated the services of the employee. Infosys added, “the social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such act and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee”.

Earlier, taking strict action against the anti-social elements for spreading rumours about inflated numbers of the Chinese epidemic COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur cyber police had arrested three people for spreading a fake audio clip claiming ’59 positive cases’ exist in the city.

Reportedly, the viral clip had caused severe panic across the city. Perhaps, this is the first case in the region where cyber police have successfully managed to trace the source of the fake audio. The police have now arrested Jay Gupta (37), Amit Pardhi (38) and Divyanshu Mishra (33) for circulating fake audio clip to create a scare in the city.

