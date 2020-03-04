Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Today Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint tried its best to humanise the Islamic shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who was recently arrested for open firing at the Delhi Police during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra today took to Twitter to show how he showed the mirror to Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint when the portal had approached him for an interview, after the portal had published a story whitewashing Shahrukh, the man arrested for firing at police during Delhi riots. He shared screenshots of his conversation with one of the employees from ThePrint. Captioning his Tweet as: “So “The Print” wants to do a story on “How there is actually a lot of support for me”, Mishra shared screenshots of ThePrint employee’s message to him on Whatsapp and that of his befitting reply.

A reporter with ThePrint sought his appointment to discuss a story they wanted to do on him. In the message, the reporter wrote: “There is actually a lot of support for you…I was thinking of doing a story so I thought of meeting you first”.

ThePrint employee’s messages to Kapil Mishra

In a stern response to this proposal, Kapil Mishra reprimanded ThePrint for its biased coverage of Delhi riots. He wrote: “Print is one of the most biased and a fake news factory. There is support for me despite your fake agenda and constant hate campaign against me”.

Asking the employee to quote him verbatim in their report, Kapil Mishra added: “Everyone you will meet on ground will support me other than fake news factories like ‘The Print’. I don’t actually need your story to establish that”.

“People of Delhi have rejected your propaganda outrightly. You better do a story on how cute Shahrukh was in his childhood or how ‘bad Hindus’ have forced Tahir to become a terrorist”.

SS of Kapil Mishra stern response to ThePrint’s message to him.

It is pertinent to note here that when violence and anarchy had broken out in Delhi over the ongoing riots against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the assorted liberals, political hacks and Islamists had pinned the blame of the riots on BJP leader Kapil Mishra. They claimed that his speech instigated the riots at the national capital.

On one side, the ‘liberals’ have been blaming Kapil Mishra for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, and on the other hand, they are busy trying to shamelessly shield the Islamists and paint Hindus as the aggressors in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Steadfast in join the bandwagon is the leftist propaganda website ‘ThePrint’.

Today we reported how Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint tried its best to humanise the Islamic shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who was recently arrested for open firing at the Delhi Police during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. ThePrint, in its article, described Shahrukh as ‘an aspiring model, TikTok buff, PUBG addict and a hookah smoker’ in its headline. The fact that he fired at a police officer and wielded gun on the streets of the Delhi is not his major identifier. ThePrint talks about how Shahrukh aspired to be on the cover page of a fashion magazine before becoming the face of Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

ThePrint says that Shahrukh has revealed to Delhi Police how he took his gun out and shot 8 rounds of bullets ‘in the spur of the moment’ when ‘other side’ started pelting stones. As if roaming around with a loaded gun, in all possibility obtained illegally, is the most normal thing a person does. ThePrint claims they talked to Shahrukh’s neighbours who claim Shahrukh went to ‘save’ his sister who was sitting at one of the protest sites at Jaffrabad when riots broke out. Quoting one of the unnamed neighbours, ThePrint reasons why Shahrukh was carrying a gun, “He was very angry.”

However, this is not the first time ThePrint’s morality is being questioned. While most fo the Indians were appalled by the brutal murder of IB sleuth Ankit Sharma during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots at the behest of now expelled AAP MLA Tahir Hussain, ThePrint had immediately rushed to paint Tahir Hussain as an innocent man.

In one of their articles where they covered which channel discussed what on Prime Time, the adjectives used in the article painted an innocent picture of Hussain.

While Tahir is accused of serious crimes, ThePrint led by Shekhar Gupta said that he responded in his ‘trembling voice’ trying to insinuate that he is an innocent man almost being bullied by the media.

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, 'never seen such mutilation in our life,' say forensic doctors

Shekhar Gupta's ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as 'TikTok buff, PUBG addict' who carried pistol 'to protect his sister'

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Shooter Mohammad Shahrukh who opened fire at Delhi Police arrested

