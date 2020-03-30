Monday, March 30, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka: People quarantined at home have to send govt their selfies and GPS coordinates...
News Reports

Karnataka: People quarantined at home have to send govt their selfies and GPS coordinates every hour, declares state government

The people quarantined at their homes will also need to send their GPS coordinates. “Every selfie sent by home-quarantine persons is seen by a government photo-verification team. So, if wrong photos are sent, defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine centres,” Sudhakar said in his press release.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BJP leading in 10 of the 15 seats in Karnataka by polls
BS YedIyurappa, image via Twitter
3

The Karnataka Government has announced that every single citizen under home quarantine in the state will have to upload their ‘selfies’ on a government app every hour and failing to do so, teams will reach the homes of such defaulters and they will be liable to be shifted to designated quarantine centers. An exception will be made between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. when people usually sleep. The announcement was made by the state medical education minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

The people quarantined at their homes will also need to send their GPS coordinates along with their selfies, announced the Karnataka government. “Every selfie sent by home-quarantine persons is seen by a government photo-verification team. So, if wrong photos are sent, defaulters will be shifted to mass quarantine centres,” Sudhakar said in his press release.

The announcement by the Karnataka government comes after numerous people have dodged quarantines at their homes and jeopardized the health of other people. While the move could be seen as a violation of privacy by some, such extraordinary measures have also been taken by Taiwan in order to combat the spread of the pandemic.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: People quarantined at home have to send govt their selfies and GPS coordinates every hour, declares state government

OpIndia Staff -
The Karnataka Government has announced that every single citizen under home quarantine in the state will have to upload their 'selfies' on a government app every hour
Read more
Entertainment

BACK AGAIN: After Ramayana and Mahabharata, Indian superhero Shaktimaan set to return on Doordarshan

OpIndia Staff -
Doordarshan is all set to re-telecast episodes of India's superhero Shaktimaan in the wake of the nationwide lockdown featuring Mukesh Khanna in the lead role.
Read more
Fact-Check

Aajtak falsely calls food preparation by Jhandewalan Temple Trust and Sewa Bharati volunteers for needy as Kejriwal’s “Community Kitchen”

OpIndia Staff -
Pictures of Jhandewalan Trust Members and Sewa Bharati members preparing food were passed off by AajTak as images from Arvind Kejriwal's "Community Kitchen" during Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
Government and Policy

‘Bakwas Band Karo​’: CM Yogi Adityanath reprimands Noida DM over Coronavirus preparations, DM transferred after requesting leave

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath told the DM to stop speaking nonsense and not keep on blaming each other over Coronavirus preparations. It was all captured on camera.
Read more
News Reports

BMC directs dead bodies of Coronavirus patients to be cremated irrespective of religion, circular withdrawn after NCP minister Nawab Malik steps in

OpIndia Staff -
BMC Police Commissioner released an order mandating disposal of dead bodies of the people who died due to Coronavirus only by cremation
Read more
News Reports

We will sell it: Watch how some people are hoarding food items to profit amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
People already having large quantities of rations stored in the house are accruing benefits of free food services amidst coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Midnight announcements, false promises: Watch how Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government played with lives of millions amidst coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, one can see announcements being made in colonies where UP-Bihar migrants are staying in Delhi informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal.
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,661FansLike
266,289FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com