Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus epidemic where the state is facing the shortage of masks and other essential commodities, the Maharashtra police seized masks in abundance from the godowns of Andheri and Bhiwandi which is being reported to stored for black marketing. While talking to media, Home Minister of Maharashtra revealed that 25 lakh masks including 3 lakh N95 masks valued at Rs 15 crore were seized from godowns in Andheri and Bhiwandi. The masks were stored for black marketing.

Anil Deshmukh said that 4 arrests have been made in this case so far while two accused have been absconding.

As per reports, Mumbai Crime Branch located seized face masks. Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh said that they received information about the stock of huge quantity of masks, which includes 2.75 lakh N95 masks stored for the purpose of Black marketing.

The Unit 9 of Mumbai Crime branch seized facemasks worth Rs 14 crore on Tuesday, a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray implemented curfew across Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/rw8Qf8ZvqO — mid-day (@mid_day) March 24, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The inspector of Crime Branch Mahesh Desai laid a trap on the information and later arrested four people under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act with the seizure 25 lakh pieces of masks out of which 2.75 lakh masks are N95.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “We are facing a heavy shortage of masks across Maharashtra. This seizure will fulfill the requirement of the state and city as well.” Earlier this month, the the FDA, Maharashtra had raided a factory where fake hand sanitizers were manufactured. As per reports, the ‘sanitizers’ didn’t have proper anti-bacterial particles which make the solution disinfectant.