Wednesday, March 4, 2020
After her 'caa caa chi chi' slogan against CAA, Mamata Banerjee to launch 'BJP chi chi' campaign in West Bengal

Pinning the blame on BJP for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots Mamata said: "BJP is responsible for the genocide. So on Friday, we will say: "BJP, reply, where did the genocide happen in Delhi. BJP chi chi".

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Speaking at the rally in Buniadpur, South Dinajpur district on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress will start a ‘BJP chi chi’ (shame shame) campaign in all blocks of West Bengal on Friday to protest against “genocide” in Delhi.

“On Friday, in every block of the state, there will be a BJP chi chi campaign, against the genocide in Delhi, which was later portrayed as riots,” she said.

Pinning the blame on BJP for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Mamata Banerjee said: “BJP is responsible for the genocide. So on Friday, we will say: “BJP, reply, where did the genocide happen in Delhi. BJP chi chi”.

She said the campaign will also raise “chi chi” slogans against the BJP for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and undertaking the National Population Register exercise, besides proposing a National Register of Citizens project across the nation.

“Such people (BJP) have no place in our country,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC strongly. West Bengal has also seen great violence in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA in both houses of the Parliament. The Chief Minister of West Bengal has also taken to raising unconventional slogans during her rallies opposing the CAA, the most prominent among which goes something like “Caa Caa Chi Chi, Chi Chi Chi Chi.”

Mamata Banerjee today in the Buniadpur rally had come up with another bizarre rant against the BJP government. She accused the central government of ‘creating coronavirus panic’ to ‘divert attention’ from the Delhi riots. She even alleged that BJP killed those who died in the communal violence in the national capital. The TMC chief alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to cover up the riots with coronavirus.

Accusing centre of spreading panic about coronavirus to ‘divert attention’ from the recent Delhi riots is one of the most bizarre allegations against the BJP in recent times.

