Mamata Banerjee says government is trying to ‘divert attention’ from the Delhi riots by ‘creating’ coronavirus panic

Accusing centre of spreading panic about coronavirus to 'divert attention' from the recent Delhi riots is one of the most bizarre allegations against the BJP in recent times.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of spreading panic about coronavirus to' divert attention' from the recent Delhi riots.
In a bizarre turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused central government of ‘creating coronavirus panic’ to ‘divert attention’ from Delhi anti-Hindu riots. She even alleged that BJP killed those who died in the communal violence in the national capital. The TMC chief alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to cover up the riots with coronavirus.

While addressing a rally in Buniadpur, South Dinajpur district Banerjee said “that some channels are hyping coronavirus to cover up the Delhi riots. It’s the disease people should not panic, it’s a concern worldwide… those dead in Delhi violence did not die in coronavirus, they were killed by BJP.”

However, this is not the first time, the West Bengal chief minister, in her compulsion to criticize the central government, has come up with such a bizarre statement. In September last year, Mamata in all seriousness had said that ISRO launched Chandrayaan 2 to ‘divert attention’ from the economic condition. Mocking the moon mission, where India was all set to create history by attempting to be the fourth country on the moon, the TMC chief said that the Chandrayaan 2 mission is an attempt to ‘divert attention from economic disaster’.

With this bizarre rant, Banerjee had trumped Raj Thackeray’s allegations in 2018 when he had said that Sridevi’s death was used as a ruse to divert attention from Nirav Modi scam.

