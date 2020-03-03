Tuesday, March 3, 2020
What exactly is PM Modi's plan for Sunday and his social media accounts, only time will tell. But with that one tweet, PM Modi has again set the ball rolling. 

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Modi announced on Twitter that he is contemplating quitting social media on Sunday. (image: pricekart.com)
On Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is contemplating quitting social media from Sunday. He said that he is considering deleting his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. Soon after the announcement, social media was abuzz with speculations on what could be the reason behind the mystery tweet. Is Prime Minister Modi really quitting social media?

Beacon of positivity and hope, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor thought that Prime Minister Modi quitting Twitter could be a prelude to ‘banning’ these services across India.

This isn’t 1975, Mr Tharoor.

Seriously, Congress leaders need to get over their Indira Gandhi hangover.

Some even had jokes up their sleeves with relatable takes.

And the popular ‘how many retweets’ format.

Some speculated that perhaps a new social media, made in India, may be on the offing and the announcement may be made on Sunday regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb sympathiser who spends her waking hours painting the barbaric Mughal emperor as a fluffy bunny thought PM Modi quitting Twitter was the best news of 2020.

Pakistanis, too, could not help echoing the Indian ‘liberal’ ecosystem. Pakistani journalist, in tune with our ‘liberals’ suggested that PM could keep his Twitter but instead give up his prime ministership.

What exactly is PM Modi's plan for Sunday and his social media accounts, only time will tell. But with that one tweet, PM Modi has again set the ball rolling.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
