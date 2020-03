Prime Minister Modi today took to Twitter to announce that he is contemplating quitting social media accounts. In a tweet posted, PM Modi said he is thinking of giving up on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

He said Sunday may be the day he may quit social media. “Will keep you posted,” he tweeted.