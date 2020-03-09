Monday, March 9, 2020
Home News Reports Who owned the painting which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sold to Rana Kapoor? Congress, Rajiv Gandhi or was it public property
News ReportsPolitics

Who owned the painting which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sold to Rana Kapoor? Congress, Rajiv Gandhi or was it public property

Did MF Hussain give the painting to Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister of India, President of Congress party or in his individual capacity?

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi is accused of expropriating painting gifted to Congress party to accrue financial dividends from it
Painting sold by Priyanka Vadra to Rana Kapoor(Source: India Today)
Engagements1767

After being slammed for an alleged nexus between the scam-tainted former MD of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party on Sunday acknowledged and released the details of the sale of the painting to Kapoor by Priyanka Gandhi. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday revealed that the painting sold by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given to Rajiv Gandhi by painter M F Hussain.

The painting was reportedly given to him by the painter in 1985 during the centenary celebration of Congress. This has raised a few questions. If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, when he was the Prime Minister of India, was it given to the chair he held? If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi, the Prime Minister, the painting would be public property and it Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not really be in a position to decide its sale.

If the painting was given to Rajiv Gandhi in his personal capacity and if Rajiv Gandhi died without a will, the same will be divided between the legal heirs, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka herself. If the painting was owned by Congress, since Rajiv Gandhi was INC President in 1985, it becomes property of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to sell it unless she is given the power of attorney by the party.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had kicked up a storm after it revealed a possibility of an alleged connection between Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi and former Managing Director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor. According to the report, Priyanka Gandhi sold a painting for a whopping Rs 2 crores to Kapoor, raising suspicions over Gandhis’ involvement in the Yes Bank Scam.

Congress and BJP locked horns over the Yes Bank crisis with the ruling party leader Amit Malviya casting aspersions on Gandhi over their purported involvement in the Yes Bank crisis.

Malviya posted a tweet alleging that Gandhis are inextricably linked with every financial crime in India. He tweeted, “Every financial crime in India has a deep link with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS (then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh) and PC (P Chidambaram). Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi’s bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted. Rana bought Priyanka Vadra’s paintings….”

Responding to the allegations levelled by Malviya, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday claimed that the painting sold by Priyanka Gandhi to Rana Kapoor was actually a portrait gifted to the former PM father Rajiv Gandhi by MF Hussain. However, according to the Times Now report, the painting sold by Priyanka Gandhi to Kapoor originally belonged to the Congress party and was gifted to Rajiv Gandhi by MF Hussain on the centenary year of the Congress party in 1985.

Times Now has also accessed a letter dated June 2010 by Priyanka Gandhi in which she acknowledged the purchase of the painting given by MF Hussain to Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. Congress leader Milind Deora facilitated the art sale, addressing him as ‘Rana Uncle’ to contact Vadra to initiate the purchase. As per the Times Now report, the money for the painting was given to Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

Following the revelation, Gandhi is now accused of expropriating a souvenir granted to the Congress party and accruing financial dividends from unilaterally presiding over the sale of the artwork officially belonging to the Congress party. It is still unclear under what capacity did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sell this painting to Rana Kapoor.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 3 AM after he did not cooperate with the officials.

Rana was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 30 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night. He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

Yes Bank is in the midst of a crisis as it accumulated a torrent of bad loans in 2018 by lending to corporate defaulters such as DHFL, Jet Airways and Cafe Coffee day and other. The bank was put on a moratorium by RBI for a period of 30 days, capping its withdrawals at Rs 50,000. The Reserve Bank of India has also announced ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, changing the authorised capital to Rs 5000 crores and 2400 equity shares standing at Rs 10 each. In addition, SBI which leads the consortium of banks investing in the ‘reconstructed bank’ will not reduce its holding below 26% before the completion of three years.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:priyanka gandhi painting, priyanka gandhi rana kapoor painting, rana kapoor priyanka gandhi vadra painting, priyanka gandhi 2 crore painting

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -

After Basant Utsav at Rabindra Bharati, school girls in West Bengal’s Malda desecrate another Rabindranath Tagore song with vulgar lyrics

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff -

Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

K Bhattacharjee -

Coronavirus outbreak: Bengal man who returned from Saudi Arabia dies after developing flu-like symptoms

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

214,015FansLike
249,487FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com