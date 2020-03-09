Monday, March 9, 2020
Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam arrested by crime branch for involvement in violence

The name of Shah Alam, the brother of accused Tahir Hussain, had come up during the investigation into the Chand Bagh violence.

OpIndia Staff
Cops nab Shah Alam for his involvement in Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots
Tahir Hussain (left), brother Shah Alam (right)
Shah Alam, the brother of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who had been on the run from law enforcement authorities was finally nabbed on Monday by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for his involvement in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots.

The name of Shah Alam, the brother of accused Tahir Hussain, had come up during the investigation into the Chand Bagh violence. According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shah Alam was also present in that now-infamous multi-story building that belonged to Tahir Hussain when the riots were ongoing.

Tahir Hussain who fled to Nehru Vihar in Mustafabad and stayed in Okhla for two days was nabbed on March 5. He was sent to 7 days judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

It is pertinent to remember that it was allegedly in this building owned by Tahir Hussain where the young IB sleuth, Ankit Sharma brutally tortured (stabbed 400 times for 4 to 6 times) and then murdered by an Islamist mob. Sharma’s body was then dumped into a nearby ditch. The witness statements recorded by the police had pointed to Hussain’s brother being present inside the building as well.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain of the heinous crime. A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones had been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

In addition to that, in the Anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.

