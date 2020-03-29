Uttarakhand: Four arrested while smuggling smack using an ambulance as disguise, one became doctor, another patient

Smack smugglers were apprehended in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand while they were attempting to smuggle the substance in an ambulance during the coronavirus lockdown. Four youths were arrested by the Police in connection with the incident. One of the four pretended to be the patient, one the doctor, and the other two pretended to be the driver and his assistant. The Police have recovered 25.10 gm of the substance from the smugglers.

The estimated cost of the seized substance is over two and a half lakh rupees. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Imran Ali, Shubham Kumar and Shiv Kumar. As per the Police, the Kotwali Police were checking vehicles at Teenpani in Kichha Road. During this, the Police stopped the smugglers riding the ambulance. On seeing the police, the smugglers made an attempt to run for it. However, they were nabbed by the Police.

As per reports, the smugglers were taking the smack from Kichha to Haldani via Rudrapur. According to the Police, Mukesh was the driver of the ambulance. A case has been registered under relevant sections by the Police against the four accused.