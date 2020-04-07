An FIR has been lodged against 150 people who belong to Tablighi jamaat sect for fleeing quarantine and violating official preventive orders in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Police station.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 271 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. A police official said, “FIR is registered against 150 people of Tablighi jamaat at Azad maidan police station for violating quarantine orders(IPC Section 271) and violating government official’s preventive order (section 188). Besides, FIR is also registered under IPC Section 269.”

However, as per reports only 10 of the jamaatis have been traced and rest are absconding.

#Breaking | FIR registered against 150 Tablighis in Mumbai for violating the quarantine. Only 10 out of the 150 have been traced. pic.twitter.com/RyU25U3lzz — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 7, 2020

Hundreds of positive cases have emerged from the Tablighi jamaat event held in Nizamuddin of South Delhi that has created panic across the country as the Jamaatis are violating the quarantine norms as well as harassing the health workers on duty.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister had revealed that about 50 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees in Maharashtra are on the run and their phones are switched off. He asserted that Fifty people who returned to Maharashtra from Tablighi Jamaat are missing. They are being searched. Out of 1400 people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat, 1350 people were tested. 50 people are still hiding and their phones are switched off.

Over 4000 people in India have been contracted by the contagion while 114 have succumbed to the disease and 326 have recovered. Maharashtra leads the list of states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with the tally of affected nearly at the 750 mark and about 45 fatalities thus far.