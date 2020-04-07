Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: 50 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees in the state missing, their phones switched off
Editor's picksNews Reports

Maharashtra: 50 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees in the state missing, their phones switched off

Out of 1400 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat from Maharashtra, 50 people have gone 'missing' and are untraceable.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
50 members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin missing in Maharashtra, their phones switched off, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Tablighi Jamaat members(Source: Financial Express)
1

Soon after Tablighi Jamaat emerged as the newest coronavirus hotspot in the country, authorities are now scrambling to identify the attendees of the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin who have now dispersed in different parts of the country. In such a scenario, a statement by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has set the alarm bells ringing for the officials involved in limiting the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state. Deshmukh has today revealed that about 50 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees in Maharashtra are on the run and their phones are switched off.

“Fifty people who returned to Maharashtra from Tablighi Jamaat are missing. They are being searched. Out of 1400 people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat, 1350 people were tested. 50 people are still hiding and their phones are switched off,” Anil Deshmukh said.

Anil Deshmukh further added that misbehaviour with healthcare professionals and police personnel will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. “Strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with policemen. So far, 55 such cases have been reported in Maharashtra and legal action has been initiated against 180 people,” Deshmukh said while adding, “Three police personnel accompany a medical team for the treatment of Corona positive cases.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On the chaos that occurred outside Uddhav Thackeray’s house after a tea-seller was testes positive for novel coronavirus, Deshmukh said, “A tea seller near Uddhav Thackeray’s house was tested positive for coronavirus. The security of the chief minister and his phalanx of police officers is paramount. For this reason, policemen on guard outside his house have been sent to quarantine. The security of the entire Maharashtra Police force matters.”

Furthermore, Anil Deshmukh said that policemen have been provided with all the necessary equipment such as- PPE, mask, sanitizer to fight the spread of the contagion. The state has demanded 10 lakh N95 masks, ventilators, PPE from the Central Government, he said. Regarding the likelihood of an extension of the lockdown, Deshmukh said that it is being reviewed and if the situation remained under control, lockdown might be lifted.

About 3981 people have been contracted with the COVID-19 so far in India and 114 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion. Maharashtra leads the list of states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with the tally of affected nearly 750 mark and about 45 fatalities thus far.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: 50 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees in the state missing, their phones switched off

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned of strict legal action against those who are found misbehaving with healthcare professionals and police officials
Read more
Opinions

Australian Indian Institute’s arm-chair activists ridicule India amidst Coronavirus lockdown: Why they are wrong

Vijay Chauthaiwale -
Australian Indian Institute published an article where it has slated the pan- India Coronavirus lockdown announced by the Indian government
Read more
News Reports

Covidiots: New Zealand Health Minister goes to beach for a walk with family violating social distancing guidelines, get demoted

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand Health Minister demoted after he was found breaking social distancing and lockdown guidelines amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pakistani doctors demanding protective equipment to fight coronavirus beaten, arrested by Imran Khan regime

OpIndia Staff -
The cops resorted to lathi-charge after a few doctors tried to enter the CM's residence.
Read more
News Reports

No one from Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive, it is conspiracy to kill Muslims: Assam MLA Aminul Islam arrested for spreading lies and communalising coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Assam's Dhing MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Tuesday morning for lying and spreading fake news regarding Nizamuddin Markaz and coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus pandemic: India to relax blanket ban on hydroxychloroquine export, to allow limited export of the drug to certain ‘badly affected’ nations

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian MEA has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are 'badly affected' with the coronavirus crisis. The MEA will decide on a case-to-case basis after domestic demands are met.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Viral message on WhatsApp claiming Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat donated to Rs 1 crore to PM’s Relief fund is fake, here is how

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Irish newspaper News Letter was used to create the fake news claiming Maulana Saad donated 1 crore to govt of India
Read more
News Reports

Radical Maulvi Abbas Siddiqui claims he was quoted ‘out of context’ after begging Allah to send a virus to kill 50 crore Indians

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Maulvi Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui read his apology from a sheet of paper while remaining visually remorseless and unregretful about his contentious comments.
Read more
Government and Policy

Coordinated​ marketing cannot hide the Coronavirus mess being created in Maharashtra: Here are some facts

Editorial Desk -
From actors to neutral journalists, if one reads their tweets, it would appear that Maharashtra has already contained the Coronavirus threat
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,777FansLike
275,153FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com