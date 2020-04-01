The Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman District has ordered to register FIR against two people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 for giving misleading information as authorities tried tracing their contacts. The two people are identified as Farzand Ali and S Rehman.

According to the reports, the two individuals, who had attended the controversial Islamic event in Delhi, have been giving wrong information about the places they visited during the home quarantine period apart from violating the terms and conditions of home quarantine.

Andaman and Nicobar: And giving wrong information about the places they visited during the home quarantine period apart from violating the terms and conditions of home quarantine. (2/2) (31-3-2020) https://t.co/QggKCgivWp — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, deputy director health and nodal officer in Andaman and Nicobar, Abhijit Roy, on Tuesday informed that nine out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Islands had attended the Islamic event at Nizamuddin dargah, the tenth positive case is the wife of one of them.

As per ANI reports, seven people from Port Blair and eight from Mayabunder in Middle Andaman, all aged between 22 and 68 years, visited Markaz in Delhi were from Tabligh Jamat. Fourteen of them travelled in MV Swaraj Dweep ship on February 17 from Andaman around 6pm and reached Visakhapatnam on February 20 where the 15th person, who took an IndiGo flight, joined them.

The Muslims from Andaman had stayed at various local mosques in Visakhapatnam from February 20 to March 15. On March 16, they left for Delhi by train and reached Nizamuddin Markaz on March 19.

The investigation has further revealed that from March 19-23, they stayed in Nizamuddin in the national capital and attended the congregation.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown and in a hurry, of the 15 members, seven took a Vistara flight and two boarded IndiGo on March 24 from Delhi to Port Blair. Nine people reached Port Blair and during screening, they were caught and later sent to quarantine. However, one of them was in home isolation before being sent to a hospital and later, his wife also tested positive.

The religious event held on March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic fundamentalist organisation, has now sparked off a huge scare as most of the attendees have reportedly spread the Chinese virus across the country. More than 1700 Muslims had assembled for Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in South Delhi out of which around 1530 hailed from India and rest from the foreign countries.

The thousands who took part in the event later returned to their homes in virtually every state. Many of these states, which have reported COVID-19 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. The state governments have now started identifying and locating these people in order to stop the transmission of Chinese virus among other members.

At least 10 people are dead after testing positive for the Chinese virus following their presence at the Markaz in early March. According to the latest reports, 50 in Tamil Nadu, 24 in Delhi, 18 in Kashmir, 15 fresh in Telangana, ten in Andaman and Nicobar, four in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for the disease so far.

