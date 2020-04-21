Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Updated:

Bihar: Agriculture officer sent show cause notice after for punishing an on-duty constable in Araria

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has also lodged a complaint with the Bihar Chief Secretary for humiliating the policeman.

OpIndia Staff

Bihar: Constable becomes victim of VVIP culture, forced to do sit-ups
The constable who was humiliated by the agricultural officer
1

A show cause notice has been issued to District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar in Araria by the department after a video of him misbehaving with a policeman amidst coronavirus lockdown went viral. As per reports, Kumar was on his way to attend a meeting when he was stopped by constable Gonu Tatma. Tatma was following the lockdown orders. However, an angry Kumar humiliated him and punished him by making him do sit-ups while holding his ears. He was later forced to tender an apology. The officer has now been served a show-cause notice by the Agriculture Minister of Bihar, Prem Kumar.

“We have ordered an inquiry. Primary-facie the agriculture officer looks guilty. This video is highly deplorable. Action will be taken against the agriculture officer and departmental proceedings will be initiated against him”, the Agriculture Minister was quoted as saying by Republic TV.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has also lodged a complaint with the Bihar Chief Secretary for humiliating the policeman. “They are all doing their duty to enforce lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the agriculture officer,” Pandey said.

Coronavirus in Bihar

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare official date, as of April 21, 5 PM, Bihar has a total of 114 confirmed coronavirus positive cases. Of these, 42 have recovered while 2 have died.

