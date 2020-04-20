Monday, April 20, 2020
Arunachal Pradesh: Govt releases cash aid of Rs 3500 each for over 14,000 residents stranded in other states due to lockdown

Arunachal Pradesh had reported one case of coronavirus last month. The patient has since made a full recovery and the North Eastern state has not reported any fresh cases of the disease in recent days.

OpIndia Staff

Arunachal CM releases Rs 5.2 crores from CM relief fund, provides cash aid to 14,000 Arunachalis stranded outside the home state
Pema Khandu, cm of Arunachal Pradesh, image via The Sentinel
4

Keeping in view the current situation where the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has caused India to impose a lockdown, halting transport, industries and businesses, the state government in Arunachal Pradesh has released a special one time cash aid package for the state residents who are currently stranded in other states of the country for various reasons.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announced that a special package of Rs 5.2 crores has been released to financially help 14,859 Arunachalis who have been stranded in other states due to the lockdown.

The CM further stated that each of the 14,859 persons will receive a sum of Rs 3500 as an one-time financial assistance to help them meet their needs during the lockdown.

The financial aid has been provided from the CM’s relief fund.

Along with Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Goa have also reported full recovery of the existing coronavirus patients and fresh cases have not been reported in the states.

