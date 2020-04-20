Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Following Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, Manipur becomes third Indian state to become coronavirus-free
News Reports
Updated:

Following Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, Manipur becomes third Indian state to become coronavirus-free

Sikkim, too, has managed to steer clear from the pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Manipur becomes the second to declare being coronavirus-free
Manipur CM N Biren Singh(Source: The Sentinel)
6

The chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh informed on Twitter that his state is coronavirus-free as both the patients in the state, who were earlier declared coronavirus infected, made a full recovery and tested negative for the infection.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia,” Singh tweeted Sunday evening.

The first case in the state was of a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to Europe. She had recently returned from the United Kingdom after which she was tested positive for the coronavirus. The second case in the state was of a 65-year-old man who was found to have contracted the infection after he returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin.

Indian states which are coronavirus free

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The declaration by the chief minister of Manipur of having defeated the highly contagious infection came on the heels of the announcement made by another Indian state, Goa, which yesterday claimed that it had successfully thwarted the spread of the coronavirus and all the seven patients who had tested positive for the contagion initially have recovered from their illness. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that Goa is now a ‘zero Coronavirus case’ State after the seventh patient tested negative in the state on Sunday. Prior to that, the lone coronavirus patient in Arunachal Pradesh had also recovered. Sikkim, too, has managed to steer clear from the pandemic.

As per the notification issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding the relaxations in the lockdown, which has come into effect from Monday, these states can allow business activities while following the mandatory safety protocol.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus in india, coronavirus updates, coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Following Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, Manipur becomes third Indian state to become coronavirus-free

OpIndia Staff -
Manipur CM N Biren Singh posted a tweet Sunday evening saying both the coronavirus patients in the state have recovered from the illness
Read more
News Reports

MEA trashes Imran Khan’s rant of religious discrimination in India, says Pakistan should instead focus on its own dwindling minorities

OpIndia Staff -
MEA stated that Pakistan must instead focus on its own dwindling minorities who are subjected to discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

London: Vijay Mallya’s plea against extradition to India rejected by UK High Court

OpIndia Staff -
After the UK High Court's verdict, the case will now go to Home Secretary Preeti Patel for a final decision on this regard.
Read more
Media

Here’s the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar lynching of innocent Hindu Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists express their glee over UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Scores of Islamists react with joy and elation over the news of death of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father
Read more
Opinions

Why defending Tablighi Jamaat is the biggest disservice to the Indian Muslim

manasdoon -
If whereabouts of Tablighi Jamaat members are not shared with the relevant Authority and the Jamatis do not come forward by themselves, the first victim of this infection will be Muslims themselves.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
292,944FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com