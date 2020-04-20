The chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh informed on Twitter that his state is coronavirus-free as both the patients in the state, who were earlier declared coronavirus infected, made a full recovery and tested negative for the infection.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia,” Singh tweeted Sunday evening.

The first case in the state was of a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to Europe. She had recently returned from the United Kingdom after which she was tested positive for the coronavirus. The second case in the state was of a 65-year-old man who was found to have contracted the infection after he returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin.

Indian states which are coronavirus free

The declaration by the chief minister of Manipur of having defeated the highly contagious infection came on the heels of the announcement made by another Indian state, Goa, which yesterday claimed that it had successfully thwarted the spread of the coronavirus and all the seven patients who had tested positive for the contagion initially have recovered from their illness. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that Goa is now a ‘zero Coronavirus case’ State after the seventh patient tested negative in the state on Sunday. Prior to that, the lone coronavirus patient in Arunachal Pradesh had also recovered. Sikkim, too, has managed to steer clear from the pandemic.

As per the notification issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding the relaxations in the lockdown, which has come into effect from Monday, these states can allow business activities while following the mandatory safety protocol.