Two hundred ‘devotees’ have been evacuated from a Dargah in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh where they were allegedly hiding for the past ten days. The ‘devotees’ are apparently from all over India and were apparently stuck at the Dargah due to the lockdown imposed across the country. But it is not yet clear whether they were hiding hand ere or trying to evade the law. For now, the Dargah has been evacuated, sanitized and shut down.

The caretaker of the Dargah had apparently informed the Police on the 22nd of March mentioning the fact that these people had to be evacuated. However, the Police had apparently not responded then. They have now been sent to their homes. They were screened for symptoms prior to that. According to the Police, on Thursday, they received information that around 150-200 people were present at the Shahdana Wali Dargah in Bareilly. Subsequently, the Police reached the spot with officials of the health department.

The authorities observed that social distancing norms weren’t practiced by the ‘devotees’ inside the Dargah. It is also suspected that some of them are infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. ASP Abhishek Verma said that apart from worship, people also come to the Dargah for treatment. The evacuated individuals have been ordered to quarantine themselves. It will be investigated whether the authorities of the Dargah had submitted any application and whether any action was taken regarding the same.

Recently, more more than a thousand clerics of the Tablighi Jamaat were discovered hiding inside the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. The gathering was entirely responsible for the recent spike in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country. A significant number of them have also died after attending an Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin.