Chinese student from the UK brings coronavirus back to epicentre Wuhan just a week the declaration of the conquer over the outbreak in the city

He flew from Newscastle International Airport on March 21 and reached the Beijing Capital International Airport the next day via Dubai.

Representational image picture courtesy: Axios
A 16-year-old student has been identified as the first imported case of COVID-19 in the Wuhan city of China. According to reports, the student named Zhou had no symptoms of the disease but was tested positive on his arrival in Beijing and was later transported to Wuhan.

This came just after a week when the Wuhan city declared that it had successfully curbed the coronavirus outbreak, with only 1 new case reported in last one week.

As per reports, Zhou had travelled from Wuhan to Newscastle in the UK via Beijing and Dubai. The Wuhan Health Commission informed that Zhou lives in the City’s Canadian district and studies in the UK. He flew from Newscastle International Airport on March 21 and reached the Beijing Capital International Airport the next day via Dubai.

After the initial screening at the airport, he was taken for further medical observation and later sent to his hometown in Wuhan via high-speed train and quarantined.

Meanwhile, China has reported 841 imported cases of COVID-19 while no new case of local transmission has been reported so far in the Hubei province.

As per reports, 35 imported cases on the same day were identified taking the total number of cases to 841. Six casualties have been reported recently in the Hubei province that brought the death toll to 3,318. Hubei has so far reported 67,802 confirmed coronavirus cases in total, including 50,007 alone in Wuhan city. 1,132 are still being treated in various hospitals of which 280 are still in severe condition and 120 others in critical condition due to novel deadly viral disease.

A total of 81,589 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported on the Chinese mainland, and 3,318 people had died of the disease

