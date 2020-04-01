Over 130 people from Pune had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin which has emerged as the latest hotspot for the contagion in India. Thousands of people attended the event that took place in third week of March and many of the attendees took the infection with them to their own hometowns when they travelled back.

Total number of people from Pune who attended event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, is more than 130, many of them either not in Pune or are untraceable. Search for them is going on: Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram. #COVID19 https://t.co/KnUPxkt7LR — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

As reported by news agency ANI, 60 Jamaatis have been traced till now and are put under quarantine. None of them are showing symptoms. However, of the remaining attendees, many of them are not in Pune and some are even untraceable. Pune administration is currently searching for them.

Pune has registered two new cases yesterday while 16 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is now 320. 12 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra till now due to Chinese coronavirus.