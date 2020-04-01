Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Over 130 from Pune attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin, 60 traced, many...
News Reports

Coronavirus: Over 130 from Pune attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, 60 traced, many untraceable

Two new positive cases were reported from Pune on 31st March

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
130 people from Pune attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi (image: financialexpress.com)
1

Over 130 people from Pune had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin which has emerged as the latest hotspot for the contagion in India. Thousands of people attended the event that took place in third week of March and many of the attendees took the infection with them to their own hometowns when they travelled back.

As reported by news agency ANI, 60 Jamaatis have been traced till now and are put under quarantine. None of them are showing symptoms. However, of the remaining attendees, many of them are not in Pune and some are even untraceable. Pune administration is currently searching for them.

Read: Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Pune has registered two new cases yesterday while 16 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is now 320. 12 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra till now due to Chinese coronavirus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Over 130 from Pune attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, 60 traced, many untraceable

OpIndia Staff -
Over 130 people from Pune had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi's Nizamuddin which has emerged as the latest hotspot for the contagion in India.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Mamata govt acknowledged the issue of sub-standard PPE gears on social media platform but illegally detained doctor for pointing it out

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor was reportedly released only after he posted a Tweet praising the government.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police writes to Delhi govt demanding immediate action against 157 foreign nationals at Tablighi Jamaat, had warned them to vacate mosque, releases video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the SHO can be heard warning the organisers for allowing 1,500- 2,000 Muslims to stay inside the Markaz despite repetitive directives and warnings.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police registers FIR against Tablighi Jamaat’s Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Act

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police registered FIR against Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat and others under section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act (1897)
Read more
News Reports

‘If 70,000 angels cannot save you, how can a doctor?’ preached the Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin declared the suggestions given by health experts to be a conspiracy against Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,818FansLike
267,808FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com