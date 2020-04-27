Monday, April 27, 2020
Delhi: AAP MLA Imran Hussain defies lockdown and flouts social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus crisis, gets into a spat with the Police

The Delhi Police can be heard telling people to disperse and telling Imran Hussain to allow them to perform their duty while he performs his.

K Bhattacharjee

AAP MLA Imran Hussain was caught violating lockdown norms issued by the Central Government in conjunction with the state governments in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. Furthermore, he got into a spat with Delhi Police personnel working to implement the lockdown norms. In the video shared by TOI journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the AAP MLA from Ballimaran could be seen claiming that it was because of the Delhi Police that he had gathered such a huge crowd on the streets.

In the said video, people could be seen defying lockdown norms and flouting social distancing advisory openly. The Delhi Police can be heard telling people to disperse and telling Imran Hussain to allow them to perform their duty while he performs his. The Police can also be heard telling the AAP MLA that he is interfering with his work. The conduct of Imran Hussain severely jeopardises India’s battle against the Wuhan Coronavirus which is known to be gravely infectious.

The Delhi Coronavirus situation

As of the time of writing this report, Delhi had a total of 2918 cases with 877 discharged and 54 deceased as per the official website of the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare. Meanwhile, the Delhi Government led by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has warned doctors to not flag their concerns on social media claiming that it will embarrass government.

