Thursday, April 23, 2020
Delhi government warns medical staff on Coronavirus duty not to flag their problems on social media, says will embarrass govt

"The same should not be highlighted in various social media as the same may be very embarrassing for the government", read the circular issued by Kejriwal government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (image: deccanherald.com)
Medical staff on the frontline have been regularly facing ostracisation and harassment as they work relentlessly to save the nation from the ongoing pandemic. Instead of trying and helping these corona warriors overcome their problems, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has issued a circular for all the health professionals and paramedic staff on coronavirus duty in the national capital, through which they have been cautioned to refrain from flagging their problems, related to duty, on any social media platform.

The copy of the circular was shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Twitter today.

The circular issued by Medical Director of GTB Hospital, Delhi

In an order dated April 21, GTB Hospital, Delhi, has warned and disciplined medical personnel who went on social media with workplace concerns about coronavirus related problems. The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital is a Delhi government tertiary care hospital in East Delhi.

In the circular, Sunil Kumar, the Medical Director of the hospital, has stated, “All COVID-19 staff are advised to refrain from talking to media or use social media such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter etc to make their complaints public”.

Circular issued by GTB Hospital on April 21

The circular warned that they are on National duty and some difficulties are inevitable. “The same should not be highlighted in various social media as the same may be very embarrassing for the government”, read the circular.

Mamata Banerjee’s similar move in West Bengal

To save itself from embarrassment and the fear of being exposed, the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day, banned the use of mobile phones inside hospitals, saying they are a risk as they could carry the coronavirus around.

“Novel #coronavirus spreads through mobile phone and a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff and patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital”, ANI quoted Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha as saying.

Twitter users claimed that the mobile phone ban has come after a viral video exposed the government’s apathy at MR Bangur hospital where corpses of coronavirus patients were kept in close proximity of other individuals.

