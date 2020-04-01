Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Delhi’s state cancer institute shut after a doctor tested positive of Coronavirus

As per reports, the origin of his infection is unclear as he has no history of foreign travel. He has also not treated any patient who was COVID-19 positive.

Representational image picture courtesy:
39

The Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut to suspend the hospital’s out-patient clinics for the purpose of sanitizing the premises after one of its doctors has been tested positive for coronavirus. The 35-year old doctor from the institute’s preventive oncology department is admitted at the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. His wife and child are admitted to nearby Lok Nayak hospital near Delhi gate after having tested positive.

As per reports, the origin of his infection is unclear. An official of the Delhi government health department said that the doctor had no history of foreign travel and neither was he treating any COVID-19 positive patient. And while his brother and sister-in-law did travel to the UK in February, they haven’t tested positive for the infection.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyender Jain while speaking to ANI said that the hospital has been closed for today and it is being disinfected. The health minister added that those who came in contact with the doctor will be quarantined.

This is the fourth case in Delhi where a doctor has tested positive. First two were Mohalla Clinic Doctors while other was a private practitioner. One of the Mohalla Clinic doctors came in touch with a Saudi return woman who later tested positive for COVID-19. His wife and daughter also later tested positive. About 800 people who came in touch with the doctor were quarantined.

