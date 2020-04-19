31 members one single family in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have tested positive after coming in contact with a woman who died of coronavirus earlier this month. Despite lockdown guidelines, the family members kept meeting each other and visiting the home of the woman who had tested positive and eventually died. None of them had symptoms of coronavirus. The area has now been sealed as a hotspot.

According to District Magistrate Deepak Shinde, all 31 of them are members of the family of an old woman who died after being infected by coronavirus or had visited her. This also includes children in the family. After the death of the woman, the C-Block of Jahangirpuri was sealed on April 10 and the samples were collected even though they did not show symptoms. While 26 tested positive on Friday, the remaining five tested positive on Saturday. The authorities are not establishing contact tracing for all 31 members. While they all lived in different houses in the same block, they continued to mingle despite the area being declared as a hotspot and sealed.

All the members are now sent to quarantine facility at Narela.

Coronavirus cases in Jahangirpuri, Delhi

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier in March, an anti-CAA protestor in Jahangirpuri had tested positive for coronavirus after he met his Saudi returned sister who tested positive. The woman had infected her brother as well as the mohalla clinic doctor she visited and his family members. A few days back, 4 people had tested positive in Jahangirpuri’s B block, following which the entire area was sealed. The four have now recovered. Health authorities believe the next two weeks will be quite a challenge for Jahangirpuri.

As per official Delhi government figures, total coronavirus positive cases in Delhi stand at 1,893, of which 207 have recovered and 43 have lost their lives.