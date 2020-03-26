A doctor at a mohalla community clinic in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday. His wife and daughter, who were also found to be infected with coronavirus, have been admitted to a hospital.

As per advisory issued by Delhi government, the visitors and the patients who went to the clinic in Maujpur between March 12 and 18 have been asked to go on quarantine and contact a doctor if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

It was earlier reported that the doctor at the Mohalla clinic might have been infected after the woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for the virus had visited him. The doctor who had developed symptoms continued to treat patients at his clinic from March 12-March 17.

An order by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara, said that Mohalla Clinic doctor Gopal Jha could have been a positive coronavirus case. The clinic has been closed and is being sanitised. The order directed all those who visited the Mohalla Clinic in question between March 12 and March 18 to follow 15-day home quarantine. They have been asked to contact the control room if they develop any symptoms.

The district surveillance team is trying to extract the list of patients who visited the doctor between the suspicious time period. It is important to note that Maujpur was one of the areas worst hit by the last month’s anti-Hindu riots.

A woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia had set off the chain of Wuhan coronavirus infection in the city. The Muslim woman has now reportedly transmitted the virus to her family members and now a doctor too. The woman’s mother and two daughters, too, have tested positive.

The viral infection was transmitted to her brother-Tabrez Khan, one of the organisers of the Jahangiri anti-CAA protests, who was admitted to the LNJP hospital and tested positive for the contagion. Khan had continued to visit the protest site after meeting his sister. Following this, it was widely feared the Jahangirpur anti-CAA protest may soon emerge as a hotspot for the novel coronavirus as several protestors were defying rules to assemble at the spot despite one of the organisers was tested positive for the coronavirus.