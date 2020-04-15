Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,999,019
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
Full Coverage
1,999,019
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
126,708
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,487
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
India
1,359
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
India
393
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 9:06 AM
Home News Reports Gujarat: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus, had been in a meeting...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus, had been in a meeting with CM Rupani and many others despite symptoms

Reportedly, Khedawala had already carried symptoms and had even already submitted his sample for testing, when he was allowed to enter the Chief Minister’s office.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus hours after meeting CM Rupani
Congress MLA Imran Khedawala meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, image via Janak Dave on Twitter
41

Imran Khedawala, the Gujarat Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

According to reports, the Gujarat lawmaker Imran Khedawala has tested positive for coronavirus hours after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers.

Congress MLA had meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani:

On Tuesday morning, Imran Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in a meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Principal Secretary of health in the state as well as the Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.

Reportedly, Khedawala had already carried symptoms and had even already submitted his sample for testing, when he was allowed to enter the Chief Minister’s office. With now Khedawala testing positive for the virus, questions are being raised over proper protocol being followed by the Chief Minister’s security detail during the pandemic.

Imran Khedawala in contact with other Congress MLAs:

Imran Khedawala was also accompanied by two other Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Sheikh of Dariapur and Shailesh Parmar of Danilimda to the meeting. He also reportedly travelled back in the same car as Sheikh after the meeting. Khedawala has now been admitted to the HCG Hospital.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is not, however, clear yet regarding how many people did the Congress MLA meet during the last few days. The administration will also have put people who had met the Congress legislator under precautionary quarantine.

Gujarat has 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. 59 have recovered and 28 deaths have been reported. The walled city in Ahmedabad has been put under curfew keeping in view the rising number of cases.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, Gujarat news, Gujarat coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus, had been in a meeting with CM Rupani and many others despite symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Principal Secretary of health in the state as well as the Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Trump halts funding for WHO, to review its role ‘covering up’ spread of contagion after it emerged in China

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump has accused World Health Organisation of 'severely mismanaging and covering up spread of coronavirus'.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
News Reports

Those doubting response of India amidst Coronavirus outbreak, need to hear what Kevin Pietersen had said back on 1st April

OpIndia Staff -
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli had gone on a live chat session on April 1 on Instagram with Kevin Pieterson about UK and India's Coronavirus response
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Community leader tries to convince migrant workers to not gather in such large numbers in the name of Allah

OpIndia Staff -
Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra on Tuesday demanding to go home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Connect with us

218,983FansLike
284,723FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com