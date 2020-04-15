Imran Khedawala, the Gujarat Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

According to reports, the Gujarat lawmaker Imran Khedawala has tested positive for coronavirus hours after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers.

Congress MLA had meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani:

On Tuesday morning, Imran Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in a meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Principal Secretary of health in the state as well as the Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.

Reportedly, Khedawala had already carried symptoms and had even already submitted his sample for testing, when he was allowed to enter the Chief Minister’s office. With now Khedawala testing positive for the virus, questions are being raised over proper protocol being followed by the Chief Minister’s security detail during the pandemic.

Imran Khedawala in contact with other Congress MLAs:

Imran Khedawala was also accompanied by two other Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Sheikh of Dariapur and Shailesh Parmar of Danilimda to the meeting. He also reportedly travelled back in the same car as Sheikh after the meeting. Khedawala has now been admitted to the HCG Hospital.

It is not, however, clear yet regarding how many people did the Congress MLA meet during the last few days. The administration will also have put people who had met the Congress legislator under precautionary quarantine.

Gujarat has 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. 59 have recovered and 28 deaths have been reported. The walled city in Ahmedabad has been put under curfew keeping in view the rising number of cases.