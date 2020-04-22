A 28-year old man from Jharkhand’s Giridh committed suicide after declaring himself coronavirus positive early on Monday morning. Suresh Pandit, an English teacher in a private school reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house at Baidapahri village under Birni police station.

His suicide note went viral on social media that alerted the police. The police have claimed that it is a clear case of depression because the person was suffering from cough and breathing problems. He allegedly committed suicide thinking that he had been infected by the coronavirus.

Giridh SP Surendra Kumar Jha said, “It appears to be a clear case of depression under which he committed suicide suspecting him to be infected with coronavirus.”

According to the police, he had informed in the note that he is infected with the coronavirus. In the three-page suicide note, he had mentioned that he had quarantined himself at home and abandoned everyone from making a contact. He further added that when he got to know about the disease it was too late. Hence there was no other option was left but to commit suicide.

He also mentioned that he had been to a wedding ceremony and might have infected from there.

As per reports, he had also visited Birni Community Health Centre on April 18 for health check-up but no symptoms were detected in him so he was sent back.