A mob of 12 men allegedly thrashed a policeman after their gambling racket was busted in the D Gudi area of Bengaluru-Mysuru road in Karnataka.

As per reports, the policemen raided the place after initial information about men playing cards at D Gudi area. When the police entered the place the gamblers ran away in panic. Despite that police managed to arrest two of them and took them to the police station in their jeep. The rest of the police team followed the jeep in their two wheelers.

During this, a constable Doddabasappa who was on a two wheeler trailed behind others, and taking benefit of that, one of the gamblers stopped him and pushed him. He was also heard cursing at him for ruining their good time. After that, the gamblers thrashed the cop after the rest of the police team left the spot without him.

When the policemen in their jeep realized that a cop is missing, two of them came back to the place to rescued the cop. The missing cop is identified as Doddabasappa. The cops also video recorded the incident which later helped in identifying the accused.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Gopal, 32-year-old Krishna, 32-year-old Gundda, and 30-year-old Nagesh. Police are on a search for the others who fled from the spot.

Locals intervened but accused didn’t backed off

Constable Doddabasappa said that the local residents intervened while the gamblers were thrashing him but even after that they didn’t back off.

A police official stated, “The constable was manhandled. We are ascertaining the identity of the other accused and they will be arrested soon. We had received complaints about the gambling in the area since the lockdown.”

The gamblers are booked under Section 149(unlawful assembly), 353(assaulting a public servant on duty) of the Indian Penal Code.