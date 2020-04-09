The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered a case against the people who participated in the funeral of slain Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Sajad Nawab Dar in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

According to reports, hundreds of people attended the funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Sajad Nawab Dar, who was killed in an encounter at Arampora, Sopore on Wednesday violating the rules calling for maintaining social distance in view of Chinese epidemic outbreak.

A case has been registered against people who gathered at the funeral. Sopore police have a registered an FIR under relevant sections against the persons who gathered at the funeral of JeM commander violating the protocols and government advisories regarding the social gathering. A case under Section 188 IPC has been registered and the investigation is set into motion.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul had shared the video of Sopore residents assembling in massive numbers to participate in the funeral despite a nationwide lockdown.

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Wednesday evening registered a case against inhabitants of Zaingeer area in Sopore in North Kashmir for attending funeral procession of a terrorist in violation of #COVID19 protocol. FIR No. 70/2020 US 188 IPC was registered against the participants. pic.twitter.com/ey36DBEG5Q — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 8, 2020

The police said that the legal heirs of the slain terrorist had given in writing that they will adhere to social distancing when the body was handed over to them after completing medico-legal formalities.

On Thursday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had neutralized the commander of the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad in an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

On Wednesday, 33 people more people have been tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir taking the total number of positive coronavirus patients in the Union Territory to 158.