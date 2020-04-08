The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has neutralized the commander of the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad in an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said, “A commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed in an ongoing encounter in Sopore. The terrorist was identified as Sajad Nawab Dar”. Officials said that they are waiting for further information.

He claimed that after a piece of initial information regarding the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched at late Tuesday night in the Arampora area of Sopore in the northern district of Kashmir. The security forces laid a strict siege to prevent the terrorist from fleeing.

As per reports, the militants were neutralized on Wednesday morning when they opened fire on security forces while they were on a search operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a terrorist threw a grenade on security forces who were on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district due to which a CRPF jawan was martyred and another was injured. An official said that the Head constable Shivlal Neetam was martyred in the incident. The injured soldiers were taken to local hospital where Neetam was declared dead.