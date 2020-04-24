Friday, April 24, 2020
Kerala: A 4-month-old infant with congenital heart disorder dies of coronavirus infection
Kerala: A 4-month-old infant with congenital heart disorder dies of coronavirus infection

She had developed pneumonia after being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. The news of the death of the baby girl was confirmed by the state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Kerala: Toddler diagnosed with Coronavirus dies of cardiac arrest
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Edex Live)
On Friday, a four-month-old infant who was diagnosed with Wuhan Coronavirus died of cardiac arrest at the Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala. The baby girl who hails from Malappuram district was born with congenital heart disease. She was admitted to the hospital on April 21 after she exhibited symptoms of cough, fever, and breathing difficulties.

She had developed pneumonia after being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. The news of the death of the baby girl was confirmed by the state Health Minister KK Shailaja.

The family did not have any travel history. It is now assumed that the child had contracted the deadly disease during the several trips she made to different hospitals for her treatment. The five doctors who were involved in the treatment of the toddler have now been quarantined. As of April 23, Kerala has 129 live cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus, including 4 deaths.

Kerala had been one of the worst-hit states after Maharashtra in the coronavirus pandemic. However, the state has shown steady improvements recently. The total reported cases stand at 438, with 3 deaths. The state has shown the best statistics in terms of doubling time of the cases, at 72 days. Odisha is at second best with just over 39 days. The national average of the doubling time is 7.5 days.

Recently the state government had stated that over 200 Tablighi Jamaatis are yet to be traced, expressing concerns that they may be carrying the virus since they had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi.

