Saturday, April 25, 2020
Kerala: Free food kits meant for distribution among poor found in Left party offices, Congress and BJP stage protests

In a massive embarrassment to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), hundreds of food kit (PDS) meant for distribution among ration cardholders was found at their party offices in various places in Kerala, reports the Hindu.

Reportedly, the authorities in Kerala have unearthed free food kits meant for distribution among ration card holders from various Left party offices. It is alleged that public distribution system shop owners had stocked the kits in the offices.

On Wednesday, activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress staged a protest in front of a local committee office of the Community Party of India (Marxist) at Madappally, near Changanassery, accusing a ration shop dealer of diverting the kits to the party office.

Following this, a police team rushed to the spot and directed the shop owner to shift the consignment to a safe location.

Similar incident at Vaikom

On Thursday, a similar incident was also reported at Vaikom after a team of police and Civil Supplies officials raided an office of the Communist Party of India. The authorities were shocked to find at least nearly 200 PDS kits at the party office.

The initial investigations have suggested that the kits had been delivered to a PDS shop nearby from the Taluk Supply Office. In both cases, the dealers had taken the kits to the party offices on the pretext of space constraint at the shops.

The District Supply Officer said notices have been served on the ration shop dealers seeking an explanation.

‘Conditions violated’

The preliminary investigation suggested that both dealers had violated the condition of keeping these kits, meant for distribution later, at neutral and safe locations. An official said action will be taken based on their response.

The episode has resulted in a political controversy in Kottayam with leaders of Opposition parties accusing the Left parties of attempting to regulate the distribution of food materials from the government as per their priorities.

