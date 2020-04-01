Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Not a single Railway passenger lost their life due to train accidents in the last 12 months: Railway Minister

Railways playing a crucial role in combat against corona virus by converting its coaches into isolation wards.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has claimed that the first time in the history of railways not a single passenger lost their lives in the last one year and thereby he is ensuring to be working against the COVID-19 so that no one loses their life due to epidemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to twitter saying “For the first time in history, not a single passenger lost their lives in the last twelve months in a railway accident. Now we are working to make sure no Indian loses their life due to COVID-19.”

In 2019-20, the railways have recorded zero deaths, while the last year 2018-19, the railways recorded 16 deaths. The numbers were 28 in 2017-18 and 195 in 2016-17.

Railway accidents include collision, derailment, fire, level crossing accidents, and other miscellaneous accidents.

The Indian railways are also playing a very valuable role in combatting the deadly contagion called coronavirus which has dragged the world into a severe lockdown, by converting its coaches into isolation wards for the treatment of coronavirus patients. 5,000 railway coaches have been modified to set up isolation facility. Indian Railways is also setting up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds and 20,000 coaches being modified in the process.

The northern railway workshops have geared up to overcome the deadly epidemic by increasing the manufacturing of equipment and medical facilities. Railways are trying to maintain high-level sanitation to combat the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In 2019-20, the railways have recorded zero deaths, while the last year 2018-19, the railways recorded 16 deaths
