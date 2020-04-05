People from the Muslim community pelted stones at the Police in Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday during the curfew imposed in the city. Stones were pelted at the Police in Kesharpur while they were patrolling the area during the complete shutdown imposed till 8 pm in Cuttack. A case has been registered by the Police.

Odisha:Locals in Kesharpur,Cuttack pelted stones at police today.’Some ppl from Muslim community pelted stones at police while police personnel were patrolling the area during complete shutdown imposed in Cuttack till 8pm today. Case registered’,says Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh pic.twitter.com/ugXNOc10pB — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

According to Cuttack DSP Akholeshwar Singh, Mangalabag Police IIC received reports of tension brewing at Kesharpur after a bone was apparently discovered at a Mosque. When the IIC along with his team reached the spot to investigate the matter, things turned violent after locals started pelting stones at the police when they were told to disperse. The cops resorted to baton charge to control the situation.

“We have received videos of several men involved in the incident. They will be arrested and produced in the court. I appeal the denizens to follow government orders and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. Violators will be dealt with strictly,” said Singh. The Mangalabag IIC and other policemen were injured in the incident as well.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Incidents of Muslim mobs attacking the police during the lockdown have been extremely frequent. On Friday, a Muslim mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, which had gathered at the local Jama Masjid to offer Namaz despite defying lockdown orders, pelted stones at the police and injured the police personnel. In another such incident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim mob had attacked the Police for advising them to avoid Namaz during the coronavirus pandemic.