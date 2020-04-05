Sunday, April 5, 2020
Home News Reports Odisha: Muslim mob attacks Police during lockdown in Cuttack, case registered against miscreants
News Reports

Odisha: Muslim mob attacks Police during lockdown in Cuttack, case registered against miscreants

According to Cuttack DSP Akholeshwar Singh, Mangalabag Police IIC received reports of tension brewing at Kesharpur after a bone was apparently discovered at a Mosque. When the IIC along with his team reached the spot to investigate the matter, things turned violent after locals started pelting stones at the police when they were told to disperse.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
FIR booked against mosque trustees in Mumbai for allowing gathering of people amidst lockdown
Representative Image(Source: DNA India)
31

People from the Muslim community pelted stones at the Police in Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday during the curfew imposed in the city. Stones were pelted at the Police in Kesharpur while they were patrolling the area during the complete shutdown imposed till 8 pm in Cuttack. A case has been registered by the Police.

According to Cuttack DSP Akholeshwar Singh, Mangalabag Police IIC received reports of tension brewing at Kesharpur after a bone was apparently discovered at a Mosque. When the IIC along with his team reached the spot to investigate the matter, things turned violent after locals started pelting stones at the police when they were told to disperse. The cops resorted to baton charge to control the situation.

“We have received videos of several men involved in the incident. They will be arrested and produced in the court. I appeal the denizens to follow government orders and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. Violators will be dealt with strictly,” said Singh. The Mangalabag IIC and other policemen were injured in the incident as well.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Incidents of Muslim mobs attacking the police during the lockdown have been extremely frequent. On Friday, a Muslim mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, which had gathered at the local Jama Masjid to offer Namaz despite defying lockdown orders, pelted stones at the police and injured the police personnel. In another such incident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim mob had attacked the Police for advising them to avoid Namaz during the coronavirus pandemic.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal assures students of no academic loss in case of an extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
HRD Minister said, "The Government will make a decision on April 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing COVID-19 situation."
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Muslim mob attacks Police during lockdown in Cuttack, case registered against miscreants

OpIndia Staff -
Stones were pelted at the Police while they were patrolling the area during the complete shutdown imposed till 8 pm in Cuttack.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 522 out of 571 COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 86 cases reported today, 85 had attended the Nizamuddin event in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

Jñanagaman: The Coronavirus Lockdown is an opportunity to move inwards, to know one’s true self

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Lockdown is an opportunity to facilitate Jñanagaman - the advent of true knowledge, or, in modern parlance, the awakening of the Force
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website comes up with the silliest apologia of Islamism and Tablighi Jamaat, even the Jamaatis’ bullsh*t sounds better

K Bhattacharjee -
In this moment of crisis contributed to greatly by the Tablighi Jamaat, The Print decided to run apologia for it.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Habitual fake-news peddler Saba Naqvi shares old video of Hindu devotees visiting temples to shield Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders

OpIndia Staff -
Habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared an old video to assert that Hindu devotees breached the lockdown restrictions
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,553FansLike
273,289FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com