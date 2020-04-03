In yet another audacious act of mob attacking police personnel, a Muslim mob who gathered to offer mass prayer (Namaz) at Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district Friday, pelted stones at the police personnel who went there to prevent them from doing so amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly, the chowki in-charge and two other police personnel have been seriously injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the district hospital. The mob also damaged the motorcycle of an LIU personnel.

The damaged motorcycle

According to the report, a group of Muslim men had defied the lockdown rules and assembled at the Jama Masjid in the city to offer Namaz. On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot with an intention to disperse the mob. As soon as the police reached the mob started pelting stones at them. Seeing the situation worsening, the policemen escaped from there to save their lives.

When the top officials of the police department received the information about this incident, they reached Jama Masjid with heavy force. But by then the mob had escaped from the mosque. The police have, however, managed to take four persons in their custody. The entire area is now being monitored by drone cameras.

Later police recovered a huge pile of stones and bricks stored on the roof of the mosque, which were used to attack the police team.

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, where a Muslim mob had surrounded the police and hurled stones at them after the police asked them not to offer group namaz in a mosque.

On March 26, a Muslim mob not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owing to the increasing number of incidents where Muslims have been attacking police personnel and frontline healthcare workers engaged in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The number of COVID-19 cases as on April 3, 5:30 pm stands at 127 in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 127 cases, 14 have been fully cured and discharged while two have died – one each in Meerut and Basti.