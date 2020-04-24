Friday, April 24, 2020
Mumbai lawyer Ali Kaashif files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for supporting her sister’s alleged ‘hate speech’

On April 18, actress Kangana Ranaut had come out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who was banned by Twitter following an angry tweet.

OpIndia Staff

A Mumbai-based advocate by the name of Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has reportedly filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for supporting the alleged hate speech of her sister, Rangoli Chandel. In his complaint, Kaashif alleged that while Rangoli had advocated for violence, Kangana had extended support to her stance.

He has further accused the duo of misusing their influence, fame, and money to “promote hatred and disbalance” in the country for personal gain. It is important to mention that the complaint has not been converted into a First Information Report (FIR) as of yet.

Kangana Ranaut responds to Islamists

On April 18, actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who was banned by Twitter following an angry tweet on ‘Mullahs’. She also responded to the trolls and the Islamists who had been spewing vitriol against her sister in her absence on Twitter.

The ‘Queen’ actress slammed film directors such as Farah Ali Khan and Reema Kagti for falsely claiming that her sister had called for a ‘Muslim genocide.‘ Halfway through the video, the actress appealed to the Union Government to take action against social media platforms such as Twitter which is known for censoring freedom of speech of the right-wing handles while simultaneously entertaining the vitriol spewed by the left-liberal jamaat on an everyday basis.

