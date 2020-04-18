Saturday, April 18, 2020
You can call PM a terrorist but can’t call a terrorist a terrorist – Kangana Ranaut blasts Twitter after suspension of her sister’s account

Kangana Ranaut appealed to the Union Government to take action against social media platforms such as Twitter which is known for censoring freedom of speech of the right-wing handles

OpIndia Staff

Kangana Ranaut defends her sister Rangoli Chandel in a viral video
Actress Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
On Saturday, actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who was banned by Twitter following an angry tweet on ‘Mullahs.’ She also responded to the trolls and the Islamists who had been spewing vitriol against her sister in her absence on Twitter.

Tweet not directed at all Muslims

Kangana Ranaut began by clarifying that her sister’s tweet was directed at Tablighi Jaaamatis who have been attacking doctors and police officers, amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. It is important to mention that Rangoli Chandel had called for the encounter of such people in her tweet.

The ‘Queen’ actress slammed film directors such as Farah Ali Khan and Reema Kagti for falsely claiming that her sister had called for a ‘Muslim genocide.‘ She emphasised, “If there is any such tweet where my sister is advocating for Muslim genocide, then, we will both come forward and apologise for the same.”

‘By saying that, are they saying that all Muslims are terrorists?’ She asked, saying that she and her sister are not saying that all Muslims are attacking doctors and policemen, but their comments were directed only those who are attacking Coronavirus warriors.

Kangana Ranaut reiterated that she and her sister neither hold any prejudice against Muslims nor believe that all of them are involved in violence against doctors and police officers.

Kangana Ranaut appeals to the Central Government

Halfway through the video, the actress appealed to the Union Government to take action against social media platforms such as Twitter which is known for censoring freedom of speech of the right-wing handles while simultaneously entertaining the vitriol spewed by the left-liberal jamaat on an everyday basis.

‘Here you can call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah terrorists, you can call organisations like RSS who are serving the people as terrorists, but you can’t call the terrorists as terrorists’, she said exposing the hypocrisy prevalent in social media sites like Twitter which have a clear pro-Islamist bias.

While acknowledging the humanitarian crisis at hand, Kangana highlighted the need for an alternate platform where everyone could voice their opinions freely. She called for stringent action against biased platforms such as Twitter and stressed on the need to demolish them. She said that we need to find a way to completely demolish these platforms and start our own platforms.

Defends Babita Phogat

Actress Kangana Ranaut also empathised with world-class wrestler Babita Phogat who was harassed online after she called ignorant “Jamaatis” a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet. Kangana stated that nationalist voices are systematically suppressed through harassment, job termination, and even murder. She added, “If something happens to a nationalist like Babita Phogat, then, other nationalists will be scared to come forward. I appeal to the Central Government to provide her protection”

Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat took to Twitter on Friday to address the social media trolls who have been hitting out at her. “Listen carefully and keep this in mind, I am not Zaira Wasim, I am Babita Phogat, I have fought for my country, I will not get bullied, I will keep fighting for my country and keep speaking the truth, I stand by what I said”, Phogat lashed out at all her trolls.

You can call PM a terrorist but can't call a terrorist a terrorist – Kangana Ranaut blasts Twitter after suspension of her sister's account

