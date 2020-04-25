Saturday, April 25, 2020
Updated:

“I pleaded for my life but they continued to attack me”, Sadhu in Punjab mercilessly beaten, Rs 50,000 stolen as he lay bleeding

Punjab: Hindu Sadhu fatally injured by two unidentified assilants
Swami Pushpendra Swaroop undergoing treatment at hospital
On Friday, a Hindu Sadhu named Swami Pushpendra Swaroop was attacked and injured by two assailants at his ashram in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He was resting alone around 10 pm when the duo climbed the wall, entered the ashram, and attacked Swami Pushpendra with sharp-edged weapons.

He was then rushed to a local hospital. The Sadhu informed the police that the unidentified assailants tied his hands and feet, prior to attacking him. The duo also tried to strangle him, before fleeing the crime scene with ₹50,000 and some other items from the Ashram. “I pleaded them to spare my life and take the money instead. But, they continued to injure me”, Swami Puspendra recounted. He was also hit on his head with a weapon that aggravated his injuries.

According to reports, the condition of the seer remains critical.

The lynching of 2 Sadhus in Palghar

On April 16, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

The Crime Investigation Department(CID) of Maharashtra police has taken over the investigation in the Palghar lynching incident of two Sadhus and their driver last week. The Maharashtra government had earlier ordered a high-level probe and suspended two policemen who showed complete dereliction of duty.

