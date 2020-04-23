Thursday, April 23, 2020
SpiceJet air ambulance to bring gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi for his cancer treatment free of cost

41-year-old Dingko Singh is currently staying in Imphal and has been asked by the doctors to undergo radiation therapy but it can only be done in Delhi. The sports ministry and the BFI are helping the gold medalist in his treatment.

OpIndia Staff

SpiceJet to provide free air ambulance for boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi for cancer treatment
Representational image Picture courtesy: The Statesman
3

Asian Games Gold-medalist and Padma Shri awardee boxer Dingko Singh will be brought to Delhi to help him resume the treatment of liver cancer. Spice Jet’s air ambulance will airlift the boxing legend from Imphal to Delhi.

Spice Jet stated that the air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma Shri awardee.

The Executive director of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) RK Sacheti said, “BFI President Ajay Singh spoke to Dingko Singh and assured him for giving him desired help. A special Spicejet air ambulance will airlift Dingko Singh to Delhi on Airlift. His radiation therapy is scheduled on that date. As a result, BFI is airlifting him.”

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju had requested Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to provide medical assistance to Dingko Singh.

As per reports, the former boxer had made a request to the sports ministry to help him travel from Manipur to Delhi during the lockdown.

41-year-old Dingko Singh is currently staying in Imphal and has been asked by the doctors to undergo radiation therapy but it can only be done in Delhi. So the boxing legend couldn’t travel because of nationwide lockdown enforced until May 3.

Earlier, other Indian boxers Vijendra Singh and Manoj Kumar came forward to raise funds for Dingko Singh in his battle against Liver cancer. The boxers connected many through WhatsApp groups to raise over 1 lacs that will be transferred directly to Dingko’s account. The sports ministry and many fellow boxers, including Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar had also been helping the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medalist.

OpIndia Staff -
