Thursday, April 2, 2020
Police deployed at Delhi hospital after Tablighi Jamaat members refuse to get tested

It is pertinent to note that these Tablighi Jamaat members were on 31 March seen spitting out on roads when they were being transported to quarantine facilities for their treatment.

OpIndia Staff

Tablighi Jamaat member being sprayed with disinfectant as Nizamuddin's Markaz emerges as hotspot for coronavirus (image: firstpost.com)
2

The Tablighi Jamaat members who were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz on 1 April 2020 are refusing to getting themselves tested and saying that they need not be admitted in the hospital.

Speaking to news agency ANI, LNJP Hospital Director Kishore Singh said that many of the Tablighi Jamaatis are putting the security of doctors and other staff at risk by objecting to getting tested. Hence, the police has been deployed around three blocks where they are kept.

On Wednesday, there were reports of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees spitting on doctors and other medical staff at the hospital they were kept. The Tablighi Jamaat members who were shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi after exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 behaved in an unruly manner with the facility staff and doctors. The occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors. They also started roaming around the hostel building.

Read: Tablighi Jamaat’s Maulana Saad had mocked calls to close mosques amidst coronavirus lockdown, said mosque gathering would rather help Muslims

It is pertinent to note that these Tablighi Jamaat members were on 31 March seen spitting out on roads when they were being transported to quarantine facilities for their treatment. 

A couple of days ago, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per reports, over one-third of all COVID-19 positive cases in India could be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat.

