Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home News Reports Over one-third of total coronavirus positive cases in India linked to the Tablighi Jamaat
News Reports

Over one-third of total coronavirus positive cases in India linked to the Tablighi Jamaat

800 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been sent under isolation to 9 hospitals and quarantine centers.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Representational image Picture courtesy: Economic times
304

Over one-third COVID-19 positive cases in India can be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. As per the ministry updates, this also includes 14 deaths including 2 foreign nationals.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 1,637 positive cases of Coronavirus infection in the country and 38 casualties as on 1 April 2020. The government said that the number of Novel coronavirus cases spiked yesterday mainly because of the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. A total of 386 people were found infected with the deadly virus since yesterday. 7,688 Tablighi members were traced on Wednesday, of which 171 tested positive.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, while addressing the press along with the other officials of the home ministry said that the steep increase in the coronavirus cases is mainly because of Tablighi Jamaat-organized religious congregation that took place at Alami Markaz in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Agarwal said, “As several people who had attended the religious congregation in the national capital, have returned to their respective hometowns, the state governments have been asked to initiate rigorous contact tracing and containment strategies.”

Agarwal asserted that 1800 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been sent under isolation to 9 hospitals and quarantine centers. States have been tasked to carry out intensive drives to ensure tests of those who came in contact with the affected people. The Joint Secretary urged the people to follow guidelines during the lockdown period and avoid congregations and religious gatherings reiterating that social distancing is the best solution to win against the deadly epidemic of COVID-19.

Read- Coronavirus outbreak: After spitting on the road, Tablighi Jamaat members kept in quarantine centres throw tantrums, abuse officials and spit on doctors

Health Ministry spokesperson informed that 5,000 coaches of Indian Railways have been modified to set up quarantine facilities, and the Indian Railways is also setting up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds and 20,000 coaches being modified in the process. The states and Union Territories are ensuring the delivery of essential services and items. The officials confirmed that 21,486 relief camps have been set up across the country and 6,75,133 have been provided shelter. 25 lakh people are being provided with daily meals.

While addressing the media persons at the same forum, the Indian Council Medical Research official said that 47,951 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country so far out of which 4,562 tests were done at ICMR network labs. 

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Police deployed at Delhi hospital after Tablighi Jamaat members refuse to get tested

OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat members who were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz on 1 April 2020 are refusing to getting themselves tested and saying that they need not be admitted in the hospital.
Read more
Media

Coronavirus reporting: A section of the media appears to be infected with the ​virus of misinformation and propaganda

Priyanka Deo -
Today, the world is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And today, the means used to consume news are vastly different than college.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob allegedly tore the report prepared by ASHA workers and attacked them. Reports say that the instructions had come from a Mosque
Read more
News Reports

Prophet’s perfume in the nose, Flower oil suppository: Read how ‘Islamic remedies’ peddled by religious leaders aggravated the Chinese Coronavirus crisis in Iran

OpIndia Staff -
For many years, religious hardliners in Iran have criticised modern medical science, instead, they have claimed of ability to cure any illness through Islamic remedies.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat now infects North East India: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam report first cases of coronavirus, 1 more in Manipur

OpIndia Staff -
7 persons from Arunachal Pradesh had stayed at the Nizamuddin Markaz from December 12-14 and on March 14-16, before returning to the state.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

Bullets in Bihar, stone-pelting in Gujarat: Police face challenges in locating Tablighi Jamaatis

OpIndia Staff -
Police personnel were attacked in Bihar and Gujarat as they went searching for those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,073FansLike
269,125FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com