Tablighi Jamaat committed a ‘Talibani crime’, their sin is unpardonable: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Launching a scathing attack on the Tablighi Jamaat for emerging as a hotspot for spreading the Chinese coronavirus in the country, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said Tablighi Jamaat had committed a “Talibani crime” by holding a religious gathering in middle of pandemic.

Union Minister Naqvi called the crime committed by the Islamic organisation an “unpardonable sin” after the event organised by the Jamaat resulted in spreading coronavirus to hundreds of the people across the country.

“Talibani Crime” by Tablighi Jamaat”.. This is not a negligence, it’s a “serious criminal act”. When the entire country is fighting united against Corona, such a “sin” is unpardonable. #IndiaFightsCorona — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) March 31, 2020

“When the entire country is fighting against corona, such a “sin” is unpardonable,” Naqvi tweeted. Speaking to Times of India, he said that when the whole country is struggling to combat the Chinese coronavirus, Tablighi Jamaat letting so many people gather together under one roof, especially people from foreign country, is “unacceptable”. He even pointed out that the Jamaat should’ve taken a cue from the Mecca and Madina where people are not being allowed to congregate since a while now.

The Tablighi Jamaat – a religious event held On March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Muslim organisation, has turned out to be an epicentre of the Chinese coronavirus transmission in the country. The event has now sparked off a huge scare as most of the attendees have reportedly spread the Chinese virus across the country.

According to the Union Home Ministry, as 2100 foreigners, out of which around 1530 hailed from India and rest from the foreign countries, visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at its headquarters in Nizamuddin in the national capital.

The Home Ministry said the Muslims who had taken part in the event later returned to their homes in virtually every state. Many of these states, which have reported COVID-19 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.