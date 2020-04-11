In a worrisome incident, more than 200 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were under quarantine in Lucknow till now, have suddenly disappeared and their mobile phones have been switched off, reports Live Hindustan.

According to the reports, the Tablighi Jamaatis were put under quarantine in and around Lucknow after it was found that they have attended the event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month, which has emerged the largest single source of the Wuhan Coronavirus spread in the country. However, the Uttar Pradesh police have now found that the Jamaatis have disappeared and they have suspiciously turned off their phones leading to a new worry to Uttar Pradesh authorities. Moreover, around 300 people who were in contact with those Jamaatis have also switched off their phones.

The Crime Branch has now begun its investigation to trace the mobile numbers linked to Jamaatis. These members were residing in areas including Kaiserbagh, Sadar, Wazirganj, Madianav, Saadatganj, Gomtinagar.

Reportedly, 24 foreign nationals were found in the mosques of Kakori, Gomtinagar and Kaiserbagh. The detained Jamaatis were from various places outside Lucknow and had joined Delhi’s Jamaat. Following their arrests, the Uttar Pradesh police had put more than 700 mobile numbers under strict surveillance. Due to surveillance, the UP police tracked the location of these Jamaatis who had hidden inside mosques and madrasas.

Addition to the crime branch investigation, an STF surveillance team also started monitoring these Jamaatis. On the basis of their call records, the police have begun interrogating the attendees and their family members. Shockingly, many Jamaatis have deliberately lied to the police regarding their location.

Reportedly, the police have quarantined many of the family members of the Jamaat attendees following their return from Delhi. It is being reported that as police began inquiring into details of their visit to Markaz started increasing, more than 300 numbers have been switched off in last three days fearing that they would be quarantined.

Later, the police became aware that the Jamaatis have started using new SIM cards to avoid surveillance by the police. The police had in fact made contact with hundreds of Jamaatis after they began surveillance.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.