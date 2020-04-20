Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked by Islamists for an out of context tweet. Here...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked by Islamists for an out of context tweet. Here is the truth

Tejasvi Surya, long before he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the South Bengaluru constituency, posted a tweet with excerpts from a tell-all interview of a Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, known for his trenchant views against the Islamists.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya attacked by sermonising Islamists for quoting an observation made by Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah
Tejaswi Surya(Source: Rediff)
366

Scores of closet Islamists, some of them belonging to the royal family of the Islamic dictatorial regimes in the Middle East, appear to have launched a coordinated smear campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and the Indian government for the perceived ill-treatment of Muslims in India. Sharing an old out-of-context tweet posted by Surya in which the BJP MP from South Bengaluru quotes Canadian author Tarek Fatah’s personal opinion, the Islamists portrayed the tweet by the BJP leader as a recent one meant to attack Arab women after they partook in harassing and targeting expatriate Hindus in the Middle East.

One lawyer from Kuwait with the Twitter account @MJALSHRIKA posted a cropped image of the tweet by Surya with no time-stamp and demanding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take punitive action against Surya for his disgraceful tweet for the Arab women.

Another Kuwaiti national, Al Nassar, who seems to be more interested in India’s response against the COVID-19 than his country’s preparation against the contagion, shared the screenshot of tweet posted by Surya and demanded PM Modi to drop his membership. Nassar, a staunch anti-India ideologue, had shared a raft of propagandist videos and tweets posted by the Indian Islamists to assert that Indian Muslims are subjected to injustice.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Noora AlGhurair of the United Arab Emirates too joined the orchestrated campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to slam him for posting what was essentially Tarek Fatah’s views. Condemning his tweet, AlGhurair threatened that if Surya is bestowed with the Foreign Ministry someday, he will not be welcomed at the United Arab Emirates. This tweet will be remembered, she sinisterly warned.

A Saudi Arabian propagandist, Abidi Zahrani, who routinely shares propagandist videos and tweets of Muslim subjugation in India, endorsed the hate campaign ran by the Arab maximalists against Tejasvi Surya.

Abidi Zahrani retweeting the misleading tweet by Tejasvi Surya

Quite predictably, Indian Islamists, too started peddling the hate-filled propaganda against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Samar Halarnkar, infamous for instituting a faulty hate-tracker that only tracked hate-crime when a victim was Muslim, made a snide remark against Tejaswi for tweeting Tarek Fatah’s opinion.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another Islamist, Sam Jawed, who is also the co-founder of Alt News, endorsed the coordinated attack on BJP MP Tejaswi Surya for a 5-year old tweet. Other AltNews cofounders also like to spread unverified claims over the internet regularly.

Tejasvi Surya, long before he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the South Bengaluru constituency, posted a tweet with excerpts from a tell-all interview of a Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, known for his trenchant views against the Islamists. The interview happened 5 years ago, in 2015, and Tejaswi had posted the tweet on March 23, 2015. In fact, Surya also defended himself Congress IT Cell member Srivatsa pointed out the risque nature of his tweet. Surya had then said that it was not his personal opinion and he was simply quoting Tarek Fatah said.

Tejasvi Surya’s 2015 tweet

However, such details of the incident were lost on the Islamists with the sole agenda of peddling hatred against the keepers of the law associated with the Modi government. The attacks unleashed on Tejaswi Surya are glossing over the larger point made by Tarek Fatah about the Female Genital Mutilation witnessed in many of the Arab countries. Instead, the tweet posted by Tejaswi Surya is quoted out of context without the time stamp so that he can be projected as an anti-Muslim leader.

This opinion was made by Tarek Fatah in his interview with Swarajya Magazine in 2015. Answering the question of why the countries in the Middle-East failed in embracing democracy despite the Arab Spring that upended the region in 2010, Tarek Fatah responded, “I didn’t believe that. The biggest minority is the individual and if he has no rights there are no human rights. Even at demonstrations in Cairo women were being sexually assaulted by men. What Arab Spring are we talking about? Ninety-five per cent of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women’s genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of a society are you creating with only one category of people?”

Surya simply quoted the personal observation made by Tarek Fatah in his interview. Surya’s tweet read: “95 % Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah”.

Relevant section of Tarek Fatah’s Interview which was quoted by Tejaswi Surya in his tweet in 2015

Targeted harassment by Islamists

After harassing the Hindu diaspora residing in the Middle East countries for voicing their concerns over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in contributing towards the precipitous rise of coronavirus cases in India, Islamists based out of the Gulf countries as well as those in India have once again colluded to spew venom against Hindus.

It is pertinent to note that these Islamists from Arab countries and those staying in India recently targeted Hindus staying in the Gulf countries for raising uncomfortable facts about the criminal role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of the coronavirus in India. Hindus who held Tablighi Jamaat culprits as the reason for a large number of COVID-19 cases in India were accused of spreading hate and Islamophobia and were reported by a large number of Indian Muslims to Arab authorities in order to tame them and stem their criticism of the orthodox Muslim organisation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstejasvi surya, tejaswi surya, tejasvi surya arab tweet, tejasvi surya tweet

Latest News

News Reports

London: Vijay Mallya’s plea against extradition to India rejected by UK High Court

OpIndia Staff -
After the UK High Court's verdict, the case will now go to Home Secretary Preeti Patel for a final decision on this regard.
Read more
Media

Here’s the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar lynching of innocent Hindu Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists express their glee over UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Scores of Islamists react with joy and elation over the news of death of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father
Read more
Opinions

Why defending Tablighi Jamaat is the biggest disservice to the Indian Muslim

manasdoon -
If whereabouts of Tablighi Jamaat members are not shared with the relevant Authority and the Jamatis do not come forward by themselves, the first victim of this infection will be Muslims themselves.
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked by Islamists for an out of context tweet. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Arabic Islamists joined hands with Indian Islamists to launch an organised smear campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his tweet quoting Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah
Read more
News Reports

Supply chain disrupted, livelihoods affected, Haldia in West Bengal facing a shortage of medicines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The livelihood of shopkeepers in the micro-spots of West Bengal are threatened due to restrictions in procuring supplies. A report In India Today says that Haldia district has been facing the shortage of medicines.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
292,944FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com