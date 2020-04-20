Scores of closet Islamists, some of them belonging to the royal family of the Islamic dictatorial regimes in the Middle East, appear to have launched a coordinated smear campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and the Indian government for the perceived ill-treatment of Muslims in India. Sharing an old out-of-context tweet posted by Surya in which the BJP MP from South Bengaluru quotes Canadian author Tarek Fatah’s personal opinion, the Islamists portrayed the tweet by the BJP leader as a recent one meant to attack Arab women after they partook in harassing and targeting expatriate Hindus in the Middle East.

One lawyer from Kuwait with the Twitter account @MJALSHRIKA posted a cropped image of the tweet by Surya with no time-stamp and demanding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take punitive action against Surya for his disgraceful tweet for the Arab women.

@PMOIndia Respected Prime minister @narendramodi India’s relation with the Arab world has been that of mutual respect. Do you allow your parliamentarian to publicly humiliate our women? We expect your urgent punitive action against @Tejasvi_Surya for his disgraceful comment. pic.twitter.com/emymJrc5aU — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 19, 2020

Another Kuwaiti national, Al Nassar, who seems to be more interested in India’s response against the COVID-19 than his country’s preparation against the contagion, shared the screenshot of tweet posted by Surya and demanded PM Modi to drop his membership. Nassar, a staunch anti-India ideologue, had shared a raft of propagandist videos and tweets posted by the Indian Islamists to assert that Indian Muslims are subjected to injustice.

An Indian Member of Parliament accuses Arab women, and we Arabs are asking for his membership to be dropped !!@narendramodi@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/aQl4XayWZU — عبدالرحمن النصار (@alnassar_kw) April 19, 2020

One Noora AlGhurair of the United Arab Emirates too joined the orchestrated campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to slam him for posting what was essentially Tarek Fatah’s views. Condemning his tweet, AlGhurair threatened that if Surya is bestowed with the Foreign Ministry someday, he will not be welcomed at the United Arab Emirates. This tweet will be remembered, she sinisterly warned.

Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn’t be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders .Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered pic.twitter.com/KJJlqJL5tR — Noora AlGhurair (@AlGhurair98) April 19, 2020

A Saudi Arabian propagandist, Abidi Zahrani, who routinely shares propagandist videos and tweets of Muslim subjugation in India, endorsed the hate campaign ran by the Arab maximalists against Tejasvi Surya.

Abidi Zahrani retweeting the misleading tweet by Tejasvi Surya

Quite predictably, Indian Islamists, too started peddling the hate-filled propaganda against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Samar Halarnkar, infamous for instituting a faulty hate-tracker that only tracked hate-crime when a victim was Muslim, made a snide remark against Tejaswi for tweeting Tarek Fatah’s opinion.

When you realise that your bigotry has implications beyond keeping your equally bigoted voters happy you delete your tweet. https://t.co/R6M6oCrqQM — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) April 20, 2020

Another Islamist, Sam Jawed, who is also the co-founder of Alt News, endorsed the coordinated attack on BJP MP Tejaswi Surya for a 5-year old tweet. Other AltNews cofounders also like to spread unverified claims over the internet regularly.

This is only the tip of the iceberg….. https://t.co/qee8teHuTh — SamSays (@samjawed65) April 19, 2020

Tejasvi Surya, long before he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the South Bengaluru constituency, posted a tweet with excerpts from a tell-all interview of a Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, known for his trenchant views against the Islamists. The interview happened 5 years ago, in 2015, and Tejaswi had posted the tweet on March 23, 2015. In fact, Surya also defended himself Congress IT Cell member Srivatsa pointed out the risque nature of his tweet. Surya had then said that it was not his personal opinion and he was simply quoting Tarek Fatah said.

Tejasvi Surya’s 2015 tweet

However, such details of the incident were lost on the Islamists with the sole agenda of peddling hatred against the keepers of the law associated with the Modi government. The attacks unleashed on Tejaswi Surya are glossing over the larger point made by Tarek Fatah about the Female Genital Mutilation witnessed in many of the Arab countries. Instead, the tweet posted by Tejaswi Surya is quoted out of context without the time stamp so that he can be projected as an anti-Muslim leader.

This opinion was made by Tarek Fatah in his interview with Swarajya Magazine in 2015. Answering the question of why the countries in the Middle-East failed in embracing democracy despite the Arab Spring that upended the region in 2010, Tarek Fatah responded, “I didn’t believe that. The biggest minority is the individual and if he has no rights there are no human rights. Even at demonstrations in Cairo women were being sexually assaulted by men. What Arab Spring are we talking about? Ninety-five per cent of the Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love. Women’s genitals have been cut for thousands of years. What sort of a society are you creating with only one category of people?”

Surya simply quoted the personal observation made by Tarek Fatah in his interview. Surya’s tweet read: “95 % Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as an act of sex and not love:@TarekFatah”.

Relevant section of Tarek Fatah’s Interview which was quoted by Tejaswi Surya in his tweet in 2015

Targeted harassment by Islamists

After harassing the Hindu diaspora residing in the Middle East countries for voicing their concerns over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in contributing towards the precipitous rise of coronavirus cases in India, Islamists based out of the Gulf countries as well as those in India have once again colluded to spew venom against Hindus.

It is pertinent to note that these Islamists from Arab countries and those staying in India recently targeted Hindus staying in the Gulf countries for raising uncomfortable facts about the criminal role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of the coronavirus in India. Hindus who held Tablighi Jamaat culprits as the reason for a large number of COVID-19 cases in India were accused of spreading hate and Islamophobia and were reported by a large number of Indian Muslims to Arab authorities in order to tame them and stem their criticism of the orthodox Muslim organisation.