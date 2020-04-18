After it was revealed that a bunch of Indian Muslims are brazenly teaming up to brand the gainfully employed Hindus in the Middle East countries as Sanghis and get them evicted for raising unpopular opinion on the Social Media, Pakistanis on Twitter have welcomed the sinister development, lauding the Arab countries for condemning and deporting the Hindus for making critical remarks against the Muslims.

A Pakistani, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the Arab countries who have colluded with the Indian Muslims in repatriating Indian Hindus, and in some cases punishing them for voicing disapproving remarks against the misguided Muslim practices and beliefs.

The Arab postures from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE to condemn and deport the violent Hindu extremism against Muslims is a welcome change. — Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi (@miqazi) April 18, 2020

Of late, there has been a host of incidents when Hindus settled in the Middle East country have been unwarrantedly attacked by the gang of Indian Muslims for simply stating uncomfortable facts. Recently, they had managed to get a Hindu man in UAE in trouble for making comments against Muslims in TikTok who were claiming that offering Namaz for five times a day was enough to ward off the threat off the Wuhan Coronavirus. Rakesh B. Kitturmath, who worked as a team leader at Emrill Services, an integrated facilities management (FM) headquartered in Dubai, was terminated from his job on Thursday. He is currently facing the prospect of doing jail time in Dubai for allegedly insulting Islam. This, while he had not insulted ‘Islam’ rather mocked the people on Tik Tok saying that doing Namaz regularly will save them from Coronavirus, which is true, a mockworthy assertion to begin with.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, Mitesh Udeshi, an Abu Dhabi resident, was fired from his job for simply posting a cartoon on his Facebook page. Soon after he uploaded the picture, the posse of Indian Muslims started attacking him, accusing him of insulting Islam. In another case, a police complaint was filed against Sameer Bhandari in Dubai after he asked a Muslim job seeker from India to go back to Pakistan.

Such retributory actions against the Indian Hindus are often carried out under the auspices of prominent personalities in the Middle East countries who covertly extend their support to the gang of Indian Muslims under the pretext of initiating action against the hate speech.

One such individual who has joined hands with the Indian Muslims in targeting the Hindus domiciled in the Gulf countries is Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates. Portraying herself as a crusader against hate speech, Qassimi recently rebuked a Hindu man named Saurabh Upadhyay based out of Dubai for simply reiterating the facts about the criminal role of Tablighi Jamaat members in the spread of the coronavirus in India.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, Saurabh’s posts highlighting the culpability of Tablighi Jamaat in contributing towards India’s most potent coronavirus hotspot that resulted in a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country was branded by Qassimi as a clear manifestation of hate-speech. The censorious remarks that Saurabh made against Tablighi Jamaat members were very cunningly portrayed by her as being aimed towards the Muslim community at large. For his critical statement against Tablighi Jamaat apologists, Saurabh was termed as “openly racist and discriminatory” by Qassimi on Twitter and threatened with fine and deportation from the UAE.